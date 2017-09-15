Celebs storm London Fever’s UK premiere

Alex Ekubo, Toyin Abraham and Mike Godson were among celebs who stormed the premiere of London Fever recently at the Odeon Imax Cinema, Greenwich, and Go Glasgow Hotels respectively.

Speaking, the Executive Producer, Christina Bartlet of Minasdollz Entertainment said: “Plans are in top gear to premiere the movie in Nigeria soon by God’s grace. I am overwhelmed by the support and turn out of people.”

One of the most anticipated movies from Nollywood in 2017, London Fever has been receiving accolades ever since. It parades a cast of Nollywood’s best hands including Juliet Ibrahim, Hafeez Ayetoro aka Saka Chiwetala Agu, Mr. Ibu and Lilian Esoro among others..

London Fever is a hilarious story of two young men, Ade and Chucks, who lives with their lousy father. They are desirous to go to London and will stop at nothing to achieve this plan including fleecing anyone that cares to listen.

London Fever was produced by Mike Godson and directed by Charles Uwagbai. It is from the stable of Minasdollz Entertainment. PingExpress and Survivor Home Limited are some of the supporters of London Fever,