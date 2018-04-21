The Sun News
Latest
21st April 2018 - Celebrating OUK at 58
21st April 2018 - Jonathan divided Nigeria more than Buhari –Keyamo
21st April 2018 - Obasanjo’s third force a grand deceit – Bode George
21st April 2018 - 2019: Game over for Buhari –Ahmed Makarfi
20th April 2018 - Pakistan Defence University commends NAF, pledges support
20th April 2018 - Presidency disavows fake Zahra Buhari Facebook page
20th April 2018 - FG moves to end rift among permanent secretaries, public officials
20th April 2018 - Nigeria not low income with less than 20% debt to GDP – Adeosun
20th April 2018 - Why relationships fail more today – Okoro, relationship coach
20th April 2018 - Trump tweets at OPEC over “Very High” prices, oil instantly falls
Home / Cover / Opinion / Celebrating OUK at 58
Kalu

Celebrating OUK at 58

— 21st April 2018

‘Kunle Oyewumi

“Our lives are not measured in years, but are measured in the lives of people we touch around us.” – Peeta Mellark.

I decided to pen this short note as a way of identifying and celebrating one or two qualities of a man of many parts and today’s celebrator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. This great personality can best be described as a statesman, an astute business mogul, a consummate politician, a de-tribalized Nigerian, a bridge builder, a philanthropist par excellence and above all a servant of the people.

Kalu, like many other prominent leaders around the world, did not attain his political and business status from his parents, but through hard work, perseverance and dedication. He has gone through many challenges in life like every other mortal. However, despite all odds, Kalu’s achievements thus far can be traced to his personal attributes and philosophy of life, which are anchored on humility, selflessness, fairness and generosity.

Having known and worked closely with this Forbes-rated billionaire for many years, we have shared his good and bad moments together and as such, I make bold to say he is a rare gem considering his disposition to life.

Unfortunately, we live in a country where people are quick to tell the stories of others from a negative perspective, not bearing in mind the countless good sides of the person. Without mincing words and without apologies to Kalu’s critics, the celebrator’s good works have transformed lives and impacted the society positively. To say the least, Kalu’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of our great nation are commendable.

The celebrant’s simplicity is not hidden as he does not see himself as superior to the common man unlike many well-to-do individuals, who live as if others don’t exist. Kalu’s likeable demeanour cannot be ignored even if you are meeting him for the first time. He cherishes relationships and friendships and as such he is quick to warm up to anyone regardless of economic, political, ethnic and religious differences. Anytime Kalu has the opportunity to meet someone from a poor background, he encourages the person to remain focused and committed, while recalling his (Kalu) humble beginning.

Take it or leave it, for Kalu life is about service of God and humanity. Before the advent of the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF), the celebrant had been a father to many fatherless, a voice of the voiceless and a mentor to many mentees. His milk of kindness knows no bounds. Kalu’s philanthropic gestures include petty traders’ zero-interest loan scheme, free medical outreach, youth empowerment transport scheme and scholarship scheme for university students. Just a few weeks ago, at the unveiling of cash prizes for the best graduating students in the Departments of Economics, Political Science and the overall best student of the University of Ibadan, Kalu used the occasion to institute a N100 million endowment chair in the university to assist brilliant students upon graduation to establish businesses. All these humanitarian activities are borne out of the benevolence of the celebrator.

It was Kalu’s unrelenting desire to add value to people’s lives that endeared him to active politics despite his robust and intimidating credentials in the business space. Yes, today he may have regrets of his sojourn into politics, but again looking at the giant strides of his administration as governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007, it was not a mistake that he ventured into politics. To impact lives positively is the only reason Kalu is still playing party politics.

Kalu is not a saint neither is he a bad person, but I passionately acknowledge his outstanding qualities and remarkable legacies. Kalu is a fountain of knowledge – be it politics or business – and men like him are very few in the society. The time is now for other leaders to emulate the noble and gallant qualities of the celebrator.

Today, as Kalu marks his 58 years on earth, it is not out of place to say the celebrator has not only done well for himself and family members, but used his enormous wealth to better the lives of many Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike. To his credit, his business endeavours – Slok Group, the Sun Publishing Limited, New Telegraph Publishing Limited, Happy Home Furniture Limited, Slok Energy Limited, Bende Export Import Limited and many others – have over 4,500 employees.

On a final note, to the sports-loving celebrant and holders of several chieftaincy titles cutting across the whole of Nigeria: Continue to shine and blossom.

•Oyewumi writes from Lagos.

By ‘Kunle Oyewumi

“Our lives are not measured in years, but are measured in the lives of people we touch around us.” – Peeta Mellark.

I decided to pen this short note as a way of identifying and celebrating one or two qualities of a man of many parts and today’s celebrator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. This great personality can best be described as a statesman, an astute business mogul, a consummate politician, a de-tribalized Nigerian, a bridge builder, a philanthropist par excellence and above all a servant of the people.

Kalu, like many other prominent leaders around the world, did not attain his political and business status from his parents, but through hard work, perseverance and dedication. He has gone through many challenges in life like every other mortal. However, despite all odds, Kalu’s achievements thus far can be traced to his personal attributes and philosophy of life, which are anchored on humility, selflessness, fairness and generosity.

Having known and worked closely with this Forbes-rated billionaire for many years, we have shared his good and bad moments together and as such, I make bold to say he is a rare gem considering his disposition to life.

Unfortunately, we live in a country where people are quick to tell the stories of others from a negative perspective, not bearing in mind the countless good sides of the person. Without mincing words and without apologies to Kalu’s critics, the celebrator’s good works have transformed lives and impacted the society positively. To say the least, Kalu’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of our great nation are commendable.

The celebrant’s simplicity is not hidden as he does not see himself as superior to the common man unlike many well-to-do individuals, who live as if others don’t exist. Kalu’s likeable demeanour cannot be ignored even if you are meeting him for the first time. He cherishes relationships and friendships and as such he is quick to warm up to anyone regardless of economic, political, ethnic and religious differences. Anytime Kalu has the opportunity to meet someone from a poor background, he encourages the person to remain focused and committed, while recalling his (Kalu) humble beginning.

Take it or leave it, for Kalu life is about service of God and humanity. Before the advent of the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF), the celebrant had been a father to many fatherless, a voice of the voiceless and a mentor to many mentees. His milk of kindness knows no bounds. Kalu’s philanthropic gestures include petty traders’ zero-interest loan scheme, free medical outreach, youth empowerment transport scheme and scholarship scheme for university students. Just a few weeks ago, at the unveiling of cash prizes for the best graduating students in the Departments of Economics, Political Science and the overall best student of the University of Ibadan, Kalu used the occasion to institute a N100 million endowment chair in the university to assist brilliant students upon graduation to establish businesses. All these humanitarian activities are borne out of the benevolence of the celebrator.

It was Kalu’s unrelenting desire to add value to people’s lives that endeared him to active politics despite his robust and intimidating credentials in the business space. Yes, today he may have regrets of his sojourn into politics, but again looking at the giant strides of his administration as governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007, it was not a mistake that he ventured into politics. To impact lives positively is the only reason Kalu is still playing party politics.

Kalu is not a saint neither is he a bad person, but I passionately acknowledge his outstanding qualities and remarkable legacies. Kalu is a fountain of knowledge – be it politics or business – and men like him are very few in the society. The time is now for other leaders to emulate the noble and gallant qualities of the celebrator.

Today, as Kalu marks his 58 years on earth, it is not out of place to say the celebrator has not only done well for himself and family members, but used his enormous wealth to better the lives of many Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike. To his credit, his business endeavours – Slok Group, the Sun Publishing Limited, New Telegraph Publishing Limited, Happy Home Furniture Limited, Slok Energy Limited, Bende Export Import Limited and many others – have over 4,500 employees.

On a final note, to the sports-loving celebrant and holders of several chieftaincy titles cutting across the whole of Nigeria: Continue to shine and blossom.

•Oyewumi writes from Lagos.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu

Celebrating OUK at 58

— 21st April 2018

‘Kunle Oyewumi “Our lives are not measured in years, but are measured in the lives of people we touch around us.” – Peeta Mellark. I decided to pen this short note as a way of identifying and celebrating one or two qualities of a man of many parts and today’s celebrator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu….

  • Keyamo

    Jonathan divided Nigeria more than Buhari –Keyamo

    — 21st April 2018

    Mr. Fetus Keyamo, a  Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was recently appointed the spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign. In this interview with Saturday Sun, Keyamo spoke on various issues and accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of dividing the country with religious and tribal sentiments. GODWIN TSA conducted the interview. You have…

  • bode george

    Obasanjo’s third force a grand deceit – Bode George

    — 21st April 2018

    •PDP now ready for the big fight in 2019 Former Deputy National Chairman, PDP, Chief Olabode George has described the former President Obasanjo initiated third force political movement as a grand deceit and a waste of time. He argues in this interview conducted by ‘TUNDE THOMAS that there’s no alternative political platform in 2019 than…

  • makarfi

    2019: Game over for Buhari –Ahmed Makarfi

    — 21st April 2018

    •There’s hope of PDP, SPD, others forming coalition against APC Former Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has risen in stout defence of his party, saying the recent apology to Nigerians and plea for forgiveness by the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus was not on corruption…

  • NAF PAKISTAN NDU

    Pakistan Defence University commends NAF, pledges support

    — 20th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Participants from the National Defence University (NDU), Pakistan, have commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), for its commitment in curbing the Boko Haram terror menace and other security challenges in Nigeria. This comes as Pakistan has promised to strengthen existing ties between the two militaries and provide the necessary support to the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share