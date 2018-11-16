Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State branch of the Committee For Defence Of Human Rights (CDHR) has expressed worries over the upsurge of violence crimes in the state that has led to series of killing of innocent citizens, especially the policemen on official duty to protect lives and property.

Making its feelings known in a solidarity message to the Delta state Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa, the body condemned in strong terms the rise in cases of violent crimes in the last eight months presently creating panic and apprehension among the residents.

It, therefore, called on the police boss to, as a matter of urgency, tackle the spate of violence crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, communal clashes and herdsmen invasions which appears to have gone out of proportion before it degenerates further.

The CDHR statement, signed by its Chairman, Comrade (Dr.) Prince Kehinde Taiga, read in part, “I wish to on behalf of the human rights community sympathies with the Delta state police Command ably led by CP Mustafa and the families of the police officer who were recently killed while on duty.

“We regretted the incident which occurred last week at Kowen Plaza in Asaba, which claimed the life of a policeman while two others are still on danger list in a private hospital, even as their riffles and one pistol were collected by the hoodlums that attacked them while on official stop and search duty.

“This trend is becoming worrisome as killing of policemen on duty and taking their arms is gradually taking the front seat in the affairs of crime in the state.

“We want to use this medium to urge the Commissioner of Police CP Mustapha to take a proactive step by nipping this ugly crime on the bud before its trending explosion.

“Should this ugly act continues, we will have no other choice than to protest the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mustafa, whom we all knew has done his uttermost best in tackling the situation but needed to do more.

“We are tired and already becoming helpless as the violent crimes such as; kidnapping, cultism, robbery, communal clashes and herdsmen attack had become the order of the day in almost all Delta communities.

“And all the police authority could do in the face of all these challenges was to confirm report without taking the necessary proactive steps to curb these crimes. A stitch in time saves nine”, it concluded.