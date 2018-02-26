The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers
26th February 2018 - Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau
26th February 2018 - Nnamdi Kanu more popular, acceptable than Nigerian politicians, says IPOB
26th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases
26th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees
26th February 2018 - Developing story: Biafran hero Achuzia dead at 93
26th February 2018 - Respect your oath of office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari
26th February 2018 - Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state
26th February 2018 - We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe
26th February 2018 - N’ Delta youths meet to forge united front
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), in Anambra State, has moved to sensitise and mobilise the electorate against some legislators who have failed their respective constituencies through their abysmal performances within their tenure in office.

The group said it would ensure that such poor performers are voted out of office during the election saying, “It is unfortunate that most of our federal legislators mismanaged the constituency funds mapped for their constituency projects”.

The CD, in a 5-point communiqué issued, on Monday, in Onitsha, shortly after their meeting, jointly signed by its state chairman, Comrade Nnadi E. Philip, and Financial Secretary, Unah Zaccheaus urged Governor Willie Obiano to conduct election into the 21 local government areas of the state to institute local government autonomy in the state.

The group, however, warned that it would no longer tolerate the action of members of the state House of Assembly who jeopardise the local government autonomy by giving constant approval for extension of tenures of the chairmen of transition committees in local government areas of the state, at the governor’s finger tip, without giving a second thought to local government election.

It maintained that Anambra State in particular and Nigeria in general cannot be fully democratised without local government autonomy which is the third tier of the government and closest to the grassroots.

On the on-going registration exercise for INEC Permanent Voters’ Card, the CD called on all Anambrarians to come out en masse and get registered for the PVC to enable them participate in forthcoming elections in the country as according to them, it is the PVC that would be used to determine our future leaders.

It also appealed to Obiano to dualise the 3-3/Housing Estate road, as well as Niger Street linking Bridge-head, Onitsha and Onitsha Main Market to enable the road users have free movement in these parts of the state.

The CD also expressed support for the recent resolution of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Onitsha branch which stated that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO at 3-3 police station should be transferred out of the station for allegedly assaulting a female lawyer recently.

Latest

  • Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau

    — 26th February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Association of Tricycles Riders, Plateau State, on Monday, clashed with men of the Vehicles Inspection Office (VIO) during a violent protest against alleged constant harassment and mandatory payment of N24, 000 by each tricycle after registration. The tricycles operators, who came out in their numbers, besieged the Plateau State House of Assembly…

  • Nnamdi Kanu more popular, acceptable than Nigerian politicians, says IPOB

    — 26th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, said that the reason why politicians sponsored non-existent ‘new fake IPOB leader’ was because the pro-Biafra group is more popular than Nigeria while Nnamdi Kanu is more acceptable than any politician in Nigeria. The group said it is more potent now than before…

  • Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases

    — 26th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government, in its bid to deal decisively with violation of the Child Rights in the state, has established a family Court to ensure accelerated hearing on cases of child rape, violence against women and children, child trafficking and kidnapping and child custody dispute. The state government had recently inaugurated…

  • UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees

    — 26th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhamamdu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three university of Maiduguri lecturers and  eight months for the 10 other women, abducted by insurgents in the north east to be freed. The President, who described the road to their freedom as ‘painstaking and protracted’, disclosed that this was…

