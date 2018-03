Tunisian club, Etoile du Sahel have asked CAF to ban the new Jos Stadium ahead of their CAF Champions League first round return leg match against hosts Plateau United on March 18.

The Tunisians have claimed the Jos stadium is unfit to stage an international game.

Etoile Sahel won the first leg 4-2 but could be eliminated should Plateau United win by at least 2-0 in Jos.

Sources close to the NPFL champions told SCORENigeria that the Tunisian team’s ploy has prompted the NFF technical committee chairman Ahmed Yusuf fresh as well as his referees appointment committee counterpart, Inuwa Ahlan, to immediately contact the Confederation of African Football on the matter.

“The story is that the Tunisians are not very confident going into the return leg match and so have resorted to this underhand tactics so as to distract Plateau United before the return leg which they are not sure of winning it,” a top official stated.