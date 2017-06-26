The Sun News
Latest
26th June 2017 - CBN’s intervention in forex market temporal – varsity don
26th June 2017 - Lagos appeals verdict directing resettlement of Otodogbame community
26th June 2017 - Ambode urges Muslims to sustain Godly virtues beyond Ramadan
26th June 2017 - Land grabbing: Alleged notorious kingpin fails to meet bail conditions
26th June 2017 - NIIT to subsidise scholarship fees
26th June 2017 - Eid-el-fitri: NEPAD boss urges Nigerians to endure lessons of Ramadan
26th June 2017 - Grazing Reserve: Yobe provides 2,500 hectares of land
26th June 2017 - Protest as suspected herdsmen allegedly kill farmer
26th June 2017 - Navy hands over 3 robbery suspects to police
26th June 2017 - FCT police nab 7 armoured cable thieves
Home / National / CBN’s intervention in forex market temporal – varsity don

CBN’s intervention in forex market temporal – varsity don

— 26th June 2017

Prof. Charles Nwaekeaku of Nassarawa State University, says the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions in the Foreign Exchange Market (FOREX) is a temporary relief.

Nwaekeaku, a lecturer at the Pubic Administration Department, said in Abuja, that the CBN might not be able to sustain the interventions.

“CBN’s intervention in the foreign exchange business is a welcome development but it is a temporary relief because the money CBN injects into the foreign exchange is money derived from oil.

“That means that anytime the price of oil falls again the money will vanish and we do not have much reserve and that means the measure is temporal,” he said.

He suggested that what should actually be done was for government to ensure good business environment in the country and diversify the economy.

According to him, if we go into manufacturing, productivity will increase and when that is done, the pressure on the foreign exchange will reduce.

“This is because we will not be asking for foreign exchange for goods and services that we can produce locally.

“The problem is that the demand for foreign exchange is very high and the money from oil is what is being used to supply and it is temporal, it is not sustainable.

“Therefore, government should make efforts to diversify the economy and ensure that we reduce the demand for foreign exchange.

“When we reduce the demand for foreign exchange and then increase productivity, even prices of things will come down and then you will have sustained foreign exchange regime.

The don noted that due to the inflationary nature of Nigeria’s economy, when goods were imported into the country the price of such goods were usually high.

This, according to him, is because such goods have to be transported, they have to be warehoused and the importers still have to tackle with power, all of these increasing costs.

He said that these factors made the prices of goods in the market to continue to rise in spite of the interventions by the government in Forex. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN’s intervention in forex market temporal – varsity don

— 26th June 2017

Prof. Charles Nwaekeaku of Nassarawa State University, says the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions in the Foreign Exchange Market (FOREX) is a temporary relief. Nwaekeaku, a lecturer at the Pubic Administration Department, said in Abuja, that the CBN might not be able to sustain the interventions. “CBN’s intervention in the foreign exchange business is…

Share

  • Lagos appeals verdict directing resettlement of Otodogbame community

    — 26th June 2017

    …Says illegal structures demolished after residents flouted court order  The Lagos State Government has asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment of a Lagos High Court in Igbosere which faulted the demolition of illegal structures in Otodo Gbame Community and ordered the resettlement of displaced persons in the area. The State Government,…

    Share

  • Ambode urges Muslims to sustain Godly virtues beyond Ramadan

    — 26th June 2017

    …Says religious tolerance key to economic growth Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, congratulated Muslim faithful for the successful completion of Ramadan, just as he urged them to sustain the Godly virtues exhibited during the fasting period. Governor Ambode, who spoke at some of the twenty centres designated by the State Government to…

    Share

  • Land grabbing: Alleged notorious kingpin fails to meet bail conditions

    — 26th June 2017

    …Court declares sureties unverifiable as suspect remains in Badagry Prison The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting, in Oshodi, has declared the sureties presented by a suspected land grabbing kingpin, Chief Kamorudeen Lamina, alias Sir. K. Oluwo as unverifiable and thus unable to stand for his bail. The State Government, through the Special Task Force…

    Share

  • NIIT to subsidise scholarship fees

    — 26th June 2017

    Head, Kaduna Centre of NIIT, Mrs. Onyedikachi Aruma has said that the organisation will  subsidise its scholarship  fees to expand Information Technology opportunities to all Nigerians. Aruma said, in Kaduna, on Monday, that NIIT’s 18th National Scholarship Scheme for Nigerians who were interested in IT skills had begun. She said that the NIIT partial scholarship…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share