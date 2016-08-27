The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2016 - Internet: InterC targets 1m subscribers mark
27th August 2016 - CBN to sell over N212bn in TB
27th August 2016 - Smart Trybe: Airtel offers Nigerians more data for lesser price
27th August 2016 - Heritage Bank denies involvement in NPA’s N11.2bn fraud
27th August 2016 - Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision
27th August 2016 - NPFL: Yobo to make appearance for Pillars against Sunshine today
27th August 2016 - Serena aims for another record at US Open
27th August 2016 - Why an African country has not won World Cup – John Barnes
27th August 2016 - The second coming of WAI
27th August 2016 - I joined Army out of youthful exuberance
CBN to sell over N212bn in TB
cbn-logo_500

CBN to sell over N212bn in TB

— 27th August 2016

■ As Naira closes 412 to $1

By Omodele Adigun

In continuation of its effort to help the Federal Government raise money to fund this year budget deficit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)will Wednesday sell Treasury bills worth N212.85 billion  just as the apex bank mopped up  N71.6 billion on Friday through the Open Market Operation (OMO).
The apex bank said the Treasury bills on offer consist of papers maturing between 91 days and one year. Giving its breakdown, the bank said it would sell N45.85 billion worth of the 91-day bills, N62 billion of the 182-day paper and N105 billion of the one year debt.
On Friday, the CBN sold N71.6 billion in 195-day Open Market Operation (OMO) treasury bills at 18 per cent to reduce liquidity in the banking system in its bid to support the naira.
And due to the low liquidity and the withdrawal through OMO, the overnight Naira interbank lending rate closed around the 20 per cent level on Friday, a range it has traded all week.
However, traders said the interbank rates should trade at the 16 per cent level by next week once July’s FAAC allocations enter the banking system.
The local currency closed flat at 305 to the dollar on the official interbank market, but fell to a new record low of 412 to the dollar on the parallel market.
However, traders said that the expectation of the FAAC allocation to government agencies helped to calm the market.
“The market traded in anticipation of the release of the July budget allocations to states and local government, which hopefully should hit the system by Monday,” one dealer said.
Meanwhile, the  Naira closed at an all-time low of 412 per dollar on the parallel market on Friday as a dollar shortage persists, traders said.
Traders said some bureaux de change operators have been finding it difficult to access their forex account and get dollar supply after the Central Bank suspended nine banks from the market, putting further pressure on the local currency.
On Thursday the naira closed at 409 per dollar on the parallel market. On the interbank market it traded at 315 compared with 305 the previous day.

Latest

NETWORKING

Internet: InterC targets 1m subscribers mark

— 27th August 2016

By Olabisi Olaleye With the world tilting towards more data usage, InterC network is determined to achieve one million mark in the next couple of months with the latest technology: the Long term evolution 4G(LTE). According to the company, which recently rebranded from Intercellular, a Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, it is leveraging on…

  • index

    Smart Trybe: Airtel offers Nigerians more data for lesser price

    — 27th August 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye As parts of driving faster internet penetration in the country, Airtel Nigeria would be offering  offer customers affordable call and data tariff in addition to freebies. This would be achieved under its repackaged Smart Trybe, a data bundle plan. According to Airtel, the repackaged Smart Trybe offers 11k/sec rate to all networks…

  • Heritage-Bank

    Heritage Bank denies involvement in NPA’s N11.2bn fraud

    — 27th August 2016

    Facts have emerged absolving Heritage Bank Plc of any involvement in the alleged N11.2billion fraud perpetrated at the Nigerian Port Authority, as an investor of the bank disclosed that contrarily to reports, that there was no fraud in the account of NPA. The source who preferred not to be mentioned, disclosed that the allegation was…

  • Heritage-Bank

    Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision

    — 27th August 2016

    Heritage Bank has described its recent Central Bank of Nigeria suspension along with eight other banks from the foreign exchange transactions over alleged non remittance of the NNPC’s funds to the Federal Government Treasury Single Account TSA, as a systemic challenge for the banking sector, which cuts across all banks. The bank in a statement…

  • Edwin-Clark

    MEND approves Clark to lead talks with FG

    — 27th August 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has pledged its total allegiance to the Chief Edwin Clark led dialogue team with the Federal Government in line with the resolution reached at the Stakeholders meeting held in Warri last Friday on finding lasting solution to the lingering crisis in the…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Fulani herdsmen must go -Enugu community insists

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As MASSOB blames Igbo leaders over recurring attack From Petrus Obi, Enugu The people of Ndiagu Attakwu, Akegbeugwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu who are the latest victims of the Fulani herdsmen attack have vowed that the herdsmen must leave their community. Speaking when the member representing the area in…

  • ondoo

    Ondo guber: Jegede unfolds economic blueprint

    — 27th August 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has promised to initiate economic policies that will make the state less dependent on Federal allocation even as he wants  to ensure the recently approved Ilaje Free Trade Zone is made a spring board for the economic development of the state. Insisting…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Edo at 25: Obaseki expresses hope for a brighter future

    — 27th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin As Edo marks 25 years of creation of the state, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 10 governorship elections, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence that Edo will rise above current challenge, assuring of a better and brighter future for all Edo citizens. In his goodwill message,…

