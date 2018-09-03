– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - CBN to disburse N220bn to Enterprises Development Fund
3rd September 2018 - UN official says sure of $1bn in fresh aid for Lake Chad region
3rd September 2018 - Performance assessment: FRSC boss tasks officers on transparency
3rd September 2018 - Nigerian community in China extols Aisha Buhari`s humanitarian services
3rd September 2018 - Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners
3rd September 2018 - Primaries: Nasarawa APGA assures aspirants of neutrality
3rd September 2018 - Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom
3rd September 2018 - Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form
3rd September 2018 - Delta 2019: Ojougboh signs pact to do one term if…
3rd September 2018 - Kogi govt moves to end violence, child abuse
Home / National / CBN to disburse N220bn to Enterprises Development Fund
Development Fund

CBN to disburse N220bn to Enterprises Development Fund

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it had set aside N220 billion to be disbursed as loans to cooperative organisations under Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF).

Mr. Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, announced the plan while addressing newsmen in Gombe on Monday during the bank’s programme on Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development.

He said the loan was set specifically aside to encourage artisans, including  people into vulcanising works,  hairdressing and barbing among others, especially those who employed others to work with.

READ ALSO Nigerian community in China extols Aisha Buhari`s humanitarian services

“If you empower this group of people, the economy will move faster because they will also employ others,” he said.

He added that they were discouraged to apply for the loan because they would not be able to access such in commercial banks, where they needed to have a collateral.

“This is the reason why we made the provision for this loan for them to access through their cooperative organisations. All they need to do is to open an account with a bank, operate it for sometime and apply.

“The loan is without collateral and the interest is only nine per cent.” he said.

Okorafor also called on the youth to embrace farming activities and make money out it.

“In CBN, we do not give grant to people, but we show you the way to follow and make money,” he said

In his presentation, Mr Oludaramola Atanda, Assistant Director, Consumers Protection Department at the apex bank, added that customers should know their right to be served better by their banks.

Atanda implored them to always report any case of strange transactions concerning their account.

He, however, urged them to desist from giving their ATM pin and BVN numbers to others, because they could be defrauded.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Development Fund

CBN to disburse N220bn to Enterprises Development Fund

— 3rd September 2018

NAN The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it had set aside N220 billion to be disbursed as loans to cooperative organisations under Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF). Mr. Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, announced the plan while addressing newsmen in Gombe on Monday during the bank’s programme…

  • ASSESSMENT

    Performance assessment: FRSC boss tasks officers on transparency

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday urged officers of the Corps to be transparent in the assessment of the corps’ performance. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boboye made the call while declaring the 3rd Quarter 2018 Corps Marshal Strategy Session opened at the…

  • nigerian community

    Nigerian community in China extols Aisha Buhari`s humanitarian services

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian community in China has commended the wife of Nigerian President Mrs Aisha Buhari, for her worthy causes in supporting Nigerian women and vulnerable children. Mrs Yaccilla Baba-Jidda, the wife of Nigerian Ambassador to China, stated this on Monday in a reception to welcome the wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the Nigerian…

  • SMS

    Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is partnering with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to send messages to owners of the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). A National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Soyebi Adedeji, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue Session on Osun…

  • DELTA CATHOLIC CHURCH

    Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom

    — 3rd September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Kidnappers of the Parish Priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church in Aragba community, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Christopher Ogaga, have reportedly demanded a ransom of N15 million for the cleric to breath the sweet air of freedom. Fr. Ogaga who is also the Principal of St. Peter Claver…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share