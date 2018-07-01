CBN Tennis final: Spain-based Sylvester dethrones Babalola

Spain based Nigerian Tennis player, Sylvester Emmanuel, yesterday, dethroned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) men’s singles defending champion, Abdulmumuni Babalola when he came from one game down to beat him 3-6,7-6 on 3, 6-4 in the final to emerge as the new champion.

In the same vein, Sarah Adegoke outclassed former champion, Christy Agugbom by beating her 4-6, 7-6, 6-0 to retain the trophy she also won last year.