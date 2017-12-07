The Sun News
Home / National / CBN tasks investors on job, wealth creation

CBN tasks investors on job, wealth creation

— 7th December 2017

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has urged the private sector to support the Federal Government’s efforts at creating jobs and stimulating growth of the Nigerian economy.
The CBN’s acting director, corporate communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Emefiele made the call at the Blueband factory launch organised by Unilever in Agbara, Ogun State.
Emefiele also pledged the CBN’s continued support for companies committed to the objective of job creation.
He said that there were many Nigerian youths whose potential could be harnessed to strengthen the industrial base of the country.
The CBN governor recalled the practice in times past when companies tested and offered jobs to the brightest among fresh graduates of different disciplines before they proceeded for their national youth service programme.
He said that a vast number of Nigerian youths was hardworking and willing to contribute to the development of the country.
He also commended the management of Unilever Nigeria Plc for heeding the bank’s call to return to Nigeria and build a world-class plant, after the foreign exchange restrictions on some 41 items, including margarine.
Emefiele said the policies of the apex bank and its aggressive intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange market had ensured transparency.
With a population estimated at about 180 million people, Emefiele said Nigeria was a ready market for investors and was indeed ready and open for business. He, therefore, reiterated his call to investors to take advantage of the opportunities in Nigeria by bringing more investments to the country.
Emefiele, however, cautioned that Nigeria, with the population growing at an average of three per cent per annum, had to focus on growth and prosperity, if it would transform its population into assets.
“We must plan to feed our growing population so it does not become a disadvantage,” he said.
Earlier, the executive vice president of Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, Mr. Yaw Nsarkoh, lauded the CBN for supporting the company to achieve its goal of setting up a plant in Nigeria and booszting capacity in Africa.
While urging investors to disregard negative stories about Nigeria, Nsarkoh noted that businesses must be part of the solution to thriving communities.

