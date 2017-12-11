The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - CBN slashes interest on AGSME fund to 5%
11th December 2017 - CMOs seek single licence from CBN, SEC to boost liquidity                                                   
11th December 2017 - FOBTOB slams employers over poor working condition
11th December 2017 - Access Bank appoints executive director
11th December 2017 - Russia 2018 : My fears for Super Eagles – Ekeji
11th December 2017 - PIGB: OPS kicks against FG’s single regulator in oil industry
11th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity, act of cruelty, sabotage – NLC
11th December 2017 - Companies should structure CSI into control systems
11th December 2017 - Social Responsibility: The Fidelity Way  
11th December 2017 - We’re committed to building great future for Nigerian children –Sharma, COO, Dufil Prima Foods Plc
Home / Business / CBN slashes interest on AGSME fund to 5%

CBN slashes interest on AGSME fund to 5%

— 11th December 2017

By Omodele Adigun

Barely 24 hours after the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, urged the nation’s banks to lend intervention funds of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at five percent in order to touch the poor, the apex bank has heeded the call and reduced interest on Agricultural, Small & Medium Enterprises Fund (AGSME) to 5 per cent.

Addressing the press at the end of the 9th Bankers Retreat on Sunday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the Bankers’ Committee took the decision after realising that it was important that “we all re-evaluate what roles that we should play in ensuring that people are able to access finance.

“And accessing finance naturally lead to creating job for people.And when jobs are created and productivity improved, naturally what that would lead to is increasing growth in Nigeria.

ìWe took a very deep evaluation of our roles and we asked ourseleves what can the banks, the CBN, development finance institutions do to create more jobs or to make finance more accessible to SMEs or small manufacturers, realizing that 95 per cent of businesses in Nigeria are the SMES.”

Recall that Ambode on Saturday in Lagos at the Bankers’ Committee Retreat, wondered why the banks are charging high interest on the N220 billion Micro Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMES) funds when it is meant to be an intervention funds.

His words; “If I as a government decided to create employment trust funds and givd it out at five per cent, why is This MSMES funds given by cbn at 9 per cent were not  utilized by our banks’. if you want to activate a particular sector, of which the generality of Nigerians are in,you have to shut your eyes to profit making some times.it is a sector-driven strategy. 

The people in MSMEs are over 6000. So if CBN says they are interventionist,and you want money to be given out, just as you are doing for the agric loan,why did you specialise on agric loan and put it at 9 per cent.it is because you want to touch that particular sector. So if you want to touch the lives of the people at the lower level, there has to be something different about them.

Dont forget also, it is not a commercial loan.It is the money from the CBN to the banks who are just intermediaries to give it to the poor people.So if you give me, I wil give them at 5 per cent. “

Earler, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said numerous studies showed that improved access to finance could have multiplier effects on the nation’s growth and development.

“In this regard,improving access to finan e for millions of Nigerians who do not have access to financial services can serve as a catalyst for sustained growth and cfeation of jobs in our economy.”

Emefiele explained that intervention funds such as the Anchors Borrowers Programme has helped to drive productivity in the agriculture sector by providing finance to large numbers of small holder farmers across the country.

In partnership with other stakeholders, we intend to support measures that will deepen penetration of financial services in the country to those who are financially excluded from the system.Our measures will also take into consideration MSMES that are unable to obtain credit facilities from financial institutions”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN slashes interest on AGSME fund to 5%

— 11th December 2017

By Omodele Adigun Barely 24 hours after the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, urged the nation’s banks to lend intervention funds of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at five percent in order to touch the poor, the apex bank has heeded the call and reduced interest on Agricultural, Small & Medium Enterprises Fund (AGSME)…

  • CMOs seek single licence from CBN, SEC to boost liquidity                                                   

    — 11th December 2017

    Capital market operators (CMOs) on Sunday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to grant them single dealing license to access the discount windows. Mr Sonnie Ayere, the Group Managing Director, Dunn Loren Merrifield, stated this at the annual workshop of the Capital Market Association of Nigeria…

  • FOBTOB slams employers over poor working condition

    — 11th December 2017

    …Pickets Flour Mills, 7-Up, others Stories by Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Members of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco  Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) have protested against the unfavourable working environment foisted on them by the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers (AFTBE). The union declared that its members cannot continue to work while others get the…

  • Access Bank appoints executive director

    — 11th December 2017

    Access Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Hadiza Ambursa as the executive director, commercial banking, North.       Ambursa is a thoroughbred banking professional with an outstanding record of achievements. Until her recent appointment, she was general  manager and group head, commercial banking, North, and a non-executive director in Access Bank (Gambia)…

  • Russia 2018 : My fears for Super Eagles – Ekeji

    — 11th December 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Patrick Ekeji, has said that the Super Eagles would have a lot of job to do to meet the expectations of Nigerians at the Russia 2018 World Cup. Speaking during the official launch of Chioma Ajunwa Foundation in Abuja last weekend,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share