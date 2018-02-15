CBN pensioners to begin hunger strike April 3

Chinwendu Obienyi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Pensioners has threatened to embark, on hunger strike if their Pension and medical allowances are not reviewed before April 3, 2018.

In a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, which was signed by the Chairman, CBN Pensioners, Bayo Ademola, the group said that pensioners would embark on hunger strike if the CBN management fails to act promptly on the two areas of agreement which was reached between the bank’s management and pensioners on March 1, 2017.

“All our members are not happy with the long delay by the CBN management in implementing the agreement it reached with CBN Pensioners on March 1, 2017, as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding prepared and signed by both parties. It is very disheartening and disgusting that none of the two areas of agreement has been met and we cannot understand why the CBN is dragging its feet in implementing that agreement while our people are dying due to inadequate finance”

“If nothing positive is done on at least one of the issues agreed upon by March 31, 2018, we will embark on a hunger strike with effect from April 3, 2018 before embarking on street protests backed with aggressive media campaign and we will not hesitate in going back to the court as the last option”, he warned.

Citing Section 173 of the 1999 constitution, he said that it has been over five years since the CBN last reviewed pensions whereas the bank has upwardly reviewed the emoluments of its serving staff thrice, adding that the initial agreement on increased medical allowance has not taken effect.

Ademola thereafter called on the CBN to enhance the medical allowance as palliative succor for the pensioners so as to enable them take care of their health challenges while they continue to wait for the Federal Government Circular on pension increase.