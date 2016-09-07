CBN kicks off campaign against naira abuse in Kebbi

From Kabir Dankatsina, Birnin Kebbi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kicked off its campaign against abuse of all denominations of the nation’s currency with a warning that stiff penalties including a fine of N50,000 or six months in imprisonment or both could be imposed on those found guilty of the offence in line with Section 1 of the Banking Act.

Speaking yesterday at the opening of the campaign held at Gwadangaji Mall Conference Hall in Birnin Kebbi, campaign team leader, Alhaji Aliyu Katuka, said the programme came at the right time after the bank received complaints from different sections of society at different forum on the increase in the naira abuse particularly by traders and underaged children.

He further stated that at the end of the sensitisation forum, participants would go back home to enlighten the general public on dangers of naira abuse.

The participants, according to him, were drawn from financial institutions, associations, clubs members and traders, among others.

He implored the general public to give the CBN the necessary cooperation and support to achieve its set objectives.

Also speaking, Acting Branch Controller, CBN, Birnin Kebbi, Usamatu A. Abdullahi, stressed the need for the leadership of the bank to extend the campaign to all states of the federation, if really it is to achieve the purpose.