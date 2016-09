By Omodele Adigun

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proved bookmakers right by keeping its benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent and maintained the Cash Reserve Ratio for commercial banks at 22.5 percent.

These were the top highlights at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) meeting Tuesday in Abuja

Analysts had predicted last week that the apex bank would keep its benchmark interest rate at 14 per cent and reiterate its focus on resuscitating growth.

