‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the ongoing intervention programmes initiated are aimed to support Nigeria’s economy growth.

The CBN Branch Coordinator, in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Usman, stated this at a sensitisation programme organised, in Sokoto, recently.

He said the apex bank placed high priority at ensuring sustainable growth and development through such strategic initiatives and intervention programmes.

According to him, the initiative and intervention scheme could broadly be classified under sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium scale enterprises, power and energy and banking.

Usman listed some of the initiatives and intervention schemes are Agricultural Credit Guaranty Scheme, Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme and Anchor Burrowers programme, among others.

“The various initiatives of the Bank have been hinged on the premise that concerted efforts would be made to deepen credit delivery to the real sectors of the economy,” he further explained.