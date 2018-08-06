– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - ‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’
6th August 2018 - Nigerian student wins Chinese language contest
6th August 2018 - Dalung inaugurates 6-man reconciliation committee on NFF leadership crisis
6th August 2018 - Customs seizes 5,448 bags of foreign rice, arrests 3 suspects
6th August 2018 - FIFA U-20 Women World Cup: Nigeria fall 0-1 to Germany
6th August 2018 - Epe fish traders decry poor conditions at Olowu market
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour
6th August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Olympian praises Delta for hosting athletics championships
6th August 2018 - ASUU warns of LAUTECH’s imminent collapse over decaying infrastructure
6th August 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo, Senate Leader in closed door meeting
Home / Business / ‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’
CBN

‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’

— 6th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the ongoing intervention programmes initiated are aimed to support Nigeria’s economy growth.

The CBN Branch Coordinator, in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Usman, stated this at a sensitisation programme organised, in Sokoto, recently.

He said the apex bank placed high priority at ensuring sustainable growth and development through such strategic initiatives and intervention programmes.

According to him, the initiative and intervention scheme could broadly be classified under sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium scale enterprises, power and energy and banking.

READ ALSO: Nigerian student wins Chinese language contest

Usman listed some of the initiatives and intervention schemes are Agricultural Credit Guaranty Scheme, Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme and Anchor Burrowers programme, among others.

“The various initiatives of the Bank have been hinged on the premise that concerted efforts would be made to deepen credit delivery to the real sectors of the economy,” he further explained.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN

‘CBN Intervention Schemes to support Economy Growth’

— 6th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the ongoing intervention programmes initiated are aimed to support Nigeria’s economy growth. The CBN Branch Coordinator, in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Usman, stated this at a sensitisation programme organised, in Sokoto, recently. He said the apex bank placed high priority at ensuring sustainable growth…

  • STUDENT

    Nigerian student wins Chinese language contest

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN A Nigerian student, Anthony Ekwensi, has been crowned the African champion at the 17th Chinese Bridge Chinese Language Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students. The grand finale of the competition took place on August 4 in Changsha, Hunan Province. Russian student Ruslan was the overall winner at the event which paraded 152 students from…

  • CUSTOMS

    Customs seizes 5,448 bags of foreign rice, arrests 3 suspects

    — 6th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Operatives of the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service Special Strike Force, have seized 5,448 bags of 50kg foreign rice in the last seven days. While 1,248 bags were seized within the creeks often Ogun State, last Monday, 4,200 bags were seized in Mopa, Kogi State last Saturday. The team also arrested there suspects…

  • EPE FISH

    Epe fish traders decry poor conditions at Olowu market

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN Fish traders at the popular Olowu fish market in Epe, Lagos State, on Monday decried the poor condition of facilities at the market, saying that it had become unsafe for their business activities. Mrs Folashade Ojikutu, the market’s women leader (Iyaoloja), said that the market has not been upgraded since it was built by…

  • IBOM

    JUST IN: A’Ibom dep. gov. denies resignation rumour

    — 6th August 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, has vehemently refuted the rumours that he has resigned or been sacked from the Udom Emmanuel administration following the rumoured planned defection of  Sen. Godswill  Akpabio to  All Progressives Congress (APC). Media reports, especially, those from online platforms, have come out with forceful allusions…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share