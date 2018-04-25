The Sun News
25th April 2018 - CBN intervenes with $210m in forex market
25th April 2018 - National ID: FG to enrol 70m by December 2019 –Buhari
25th April 2018 - NNPC to secure more fund for NPDC’s physical asset
25th April 2018 - Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda
25th April 2018 - France executes €415.7m development projects in Nigeria
25th April 2018 - Mbisiogu heads Nigerian -in-Diaspora in China
25th April 2018 - Ways to prevent unwanted access to your social media account
25th April 2018 - 2019: Group urges Nigerians to get PVCs
25th April 2018 - Senate adjourns over Melaye, summons IGP Idris
25th April 2018 - 500 equipment distributed to PHCs in Ogun
CBN intervenes with $210m in forex market

— 25th April 2018

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday stepped into the inter-bank sector of the Foreign Exchange (forex) market, yet again, intervening in the wholesale segment and other sectors of the market to the tune of $210 million. 

Figures released by the bank, April 24, 2018, revealed that the Wholesale sector of the market got another injection of $100 million, just as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Invisibles’ sectors each received $55 million.
Confirming the figures, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at CBN, Mr. Isaac

Okorafor, said that Tuesday’s interventions, like the previous intermediations, were in line with the bank’s commitment to sustain the high level of stability in the forex market and to continually ease access to the currency by those requiring it for genuine activities. Okorafor, while commending the role of every player in the market, said CBN was ready to inject more funds whenever and wherever necessary, in order to maintain market stability as well as sustain the financial system.

He also said the financial regulator was further buoyed by recent gains in the foreign exchange sector, which had seen the country’s reserves soar closer to the $50 billion mark.

Speaking further, Okorafor said the country’s reserves continued to enjoy accretion, adding that the present reserves status at the bank meant that CBN was capable of sustaining foreign exchange liquidity in the system.

Tuesday’s intervention came as one US dollar ($1) exchanged for N361 in the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market.
Meanwhile, CBN in its last interventions on Friday, April 20, 2018, injected the sum of $396.18 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).

