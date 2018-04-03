The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - CBN holds 1st MPC meeting in 2018 today
3rd April 2018 - …As stockbrokers x-ray impact of delay on financial markets
3rd April 2018 - Customs seizes 174,015 litres of petroleum products valued N27m –Official
3rd April 2018 - NASSI, don decry over-regulation of SMEs
3rd April 2018 - The great debate over corruption
3rd April 2018 - VAIDS: Why tax amnesty programme should be ‘demilitarised’
3rd April 2018 - Crownrise Finance’s N1bn corporate bond opens April 15
3rd April 2018 - Fidelity Bank, Andersen hold tax forum to sensitise customers
3rd April 2018 - CBN index shows rise in business growth
3rd April 2018 - Alvan Ikoku College boils again over provost selection
Home / Business / CBN holds 1st MPC meeting in 2018 today

CBN holds 1st MPC meeting in 2018 today

— 3rd April 2018

Omodele Adigun with Agency report

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will today and tomorrow in Abuja hold its first Monetary Policy Committee( MPC) meeting  for the year after over four months of inactivity over failure to form a quorum.

The policy meet comes as experts are urging the apex bank to use the opportunity to slash the high interest rate charged by the nanks.

The CBN had scheduled its first MPC meeting for April 3 and April 4 following last month’s confirmation of Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek Adamu as CBN deputy governors by the Senate.

in an interview with a news agency Monday in Abuja, the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Mr Eze Onyepere, said low interest rate decision should be one of the agenda of the meeting

According to him, this would encourage savings and forestall negative returns to depositors whilst at the same time providing the banks with enough latitude to recover their costs and make reasonable profit,’’ he said.

He urged CBN to ensure that commercial banks peg their lending rate not more than 400 basis points above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

His words: “If the CBN can reduce the MPR rate by 200 basis points to 12 percent, the lending rate should be pegged at not more than 16 percent.

“This is justifiable because even the 16 per cent is higher than the current inflation rate that hovers around 14 per cent.In the alternative, if the above recommendation is not acceptable, the MPC may consider creating a corridor of not more than 600 basis points between the deposit and lending rates.

“Onyepere also harped on the need for a more prudent fiscal stance if the country’s interest rate was to come down quickly as expected by business operators.

He called on the CBN to ensure that it tackled the issue of hidden charges by banks operating in the country as it impacts negatively on monetary policies.

“Apart from the high lending rate, commercial banks have resorted to all manner of ‘hidden charges’ that still ensure that effectively, the real cost of funds is still very high.

“Also deductions from Automated Transaction Machines (ATMs) still contradicts the directives that N65 should only be deducted when a customer from another bank makes use of another bank ATM three (3) times.

“The CBN needs to weigh in on this,’’ he said.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN holds 1st MPC meeting in 2018 today

— 3rd April 2018

Omodele Adigun with Agency report The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will today and tomorrow in Abuja hold its first Monetary Policy Committee( MPC) meeting  for the year after over four months of inactivity over failure to form a quorum. The policy meet comes as experts are urging the apex bank to use the opportunity…

  • …As stockbrokers x-ray impact of delay on financial markets

    — 3rd April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi As the much awaited meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opens today in Abuja, stockbrokers have been assessing the negative consequencies of the four months delay on activities in the Nigerian capital market.  The MPC held its last meeting in November last year due to protracted delay in confirmation of its new…

  • Customs seizes 174,015 litres of petroleum products valued N27m –Official

    — 3rd April 2018

    The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it seized 174,015 litres of petroleum products valued at about N27 million in 2017. According to Customs spokesman, Joseph Attah, who spoke on Monday in Abuja, the NCS had been doing a lot to ensure that products that should not be exported were not, while ensuring that prohibited goods…

  • NASSI, don decry over-regulation of SMEs

    — 3rd April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Despite the Federal Government’s recent Executive Orders on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, a Professor of Business Administration has decried the over regulation of businesses in the country, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This came as the National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) appealed to government to address the challenge…

  • VAIDS: Why tax amnesty programme should be ‘demilitarised’

    — 3rd April 2018

    Omodele Adigun As the Federal Government mulls an extension of its tax amnesty programme, a prelude to the Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS),  which officially came to a close last Saturday, one of the critical success factors of the scheme, going forward, is total  demilitarisation of the scheme, according to a tax expert….

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share