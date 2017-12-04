CBN, FIRS, others meet over FSS 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other agencies involved in the implementation of the Financial System Strategy (FSS 2020), will converge on Lagos, this week, to mark 10 years of working, to bring the pgrogramme into existence.

According to the apex bank, the objective of the event, which holds from December 6-7 is to review the status of the FSS2020 programme and deliberate on the priorities and strategies for the next three years (2018-2020).

During the forum, the CBN and the various implementing agencies such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FIRS, Nigerian Stock Exchange, National Insurance Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, among others. are to take stock of the progress so far and address challenges in forging an international financial system. Participants are expected to come up with an outlook for the next three years (2018-2020) and beyond in helping to evolve an economy that would be among the 20 largest in the world.

Highlight of the event to be declared open by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, include the delivery of the keynote address by the Coordinator of the FSS2020 Project Office and CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Corporate Services Directorate, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, whose tenure as Deputy Governor ends later this month.