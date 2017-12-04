The Sun News
Latest
4th December 2017 - CBN, FIRS, others meet over FSS 2020
4th December 2017 - Nutzy, Nigeria’s first groundnut spread, hits market
4th December 2017 - Maritime workers vow to shut Saipem over $29m debt
4th December 2017 - 75% lumpsum: Pencom urges Senate to reject amendment to pension Act
4th December 2017 - Nigeria has resources to feed citizens, Africa –Ritvonen
4th December 2017 - Oando backs African creative arts industry                                                   
4th December 2017 - NDIC advises against patronising wonder banks
4th December 2017 - FMDQ records N12.18trn turnover
4th December 2017 - Nigeria loses IMO Council election  
4th December 2017 - Lafarge explains facts behind N131.6bn rights issue
Home / Business / CBN, FIRS, others meet over FSS 2020

CBN, FIRS, others meet over FSS 2020

— 4th December 2017

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other agencies involved in the implementation of the Financial System Strategy (FSS 2020), will converge on Lagos, this week, to mark 10 years of working, to bring the pgrogramme into existence. 

According to the apex bank, the objective of the event, which holds  from December 6-7 is to review the status of the FSS2020 programme and deliberate on the priorities and strategies for the next three years (2018-2020).

During the forum, the CBN and the various implementing agencies such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FIRS, Nigerian Stock Exchange, National Insurance Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, among others. are to take stock of the progress so far and address challenges in forging an international financial system. Participants are expected to come up with an outlook for the next three years (2018-2020) and beyond in helping to evolve an economy that would be among the 20 largest in the world.

Highlight of the event to be declared open by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, include the delivery of the keynote address by the Coordinator of the FSS2020 Project Office and CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Corporate Services Directorate, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, whose tenure as Deputy Governor ends later this month.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN, FIRS, others meet over FSS 2020

— 4th December 2017

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other agencies involved in the implementation of the Financial System Strategy (FSS 2020), will converge on Lagos, this week, to mark 10 years of working, to bring the pgrogramme into existence.  According to the apex bank, the objective of the event, which…

  • Nutzy, Nigeria’s first groundnut spread, hits market

    — 4th December 2017

    The nation’s agric value chain development appears to be gaining more traction with the entry of Nigeria’s first ever locally-produced groundnut spread – Nutzy Peanut Butter – which the makers say offers more even value than imported brands. The brand, a product of the food division of VIK Industries Limited, a diversified conglomerate that has…

  • Maritime workers vow to shut Saipem over $29m debt

    — 4th December 2017

    The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has vowed to shut down the operations of Saipem in Nigeria over the company’s indebtedness running into more than $29 million (N10.6 billion) for services rendered at the port.  President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, who disclosed this in Lagos, weekend, said  Saipem owes the Nigerian Ports Authority…

  • 75% lumpsum: Pencom urges Senate to reject amendment to pension Act

    — 4th December 2017

    By Maduka Nweke The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged the Senate to jettison the move to increase the lump sum paid by pension fund managers to retirees by 75 per cent. Pencom, instead, called on the Senate to seek ways of implementing the provisions of Section 4(4) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA), which…

  • Nigeria has resources to feed citizens, Africa –Ritvonen

    — 4th December 2017

    By Steve Agbota Country Manager/Chief Executive Officer of Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr. Antti Ritvonen, has said the country has all it takes to feed itself, Africa and other regions of the world, provided mechanisation is combined with knowledge-based best practices in modern agriculture. Ritvonen, who disclosed this during a Farmers’ Field Day held in Ilorin, Kwara…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share