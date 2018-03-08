The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse
8th March 2018 - Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads
8th March 2018 - How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents
8th March 2018 - Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma
8th March 2018 - Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail
8th March 2018 - Independent day bombing: Charles Okah, Nwabueze bag life sentences
8th March 2018 - Egmont Group: New NFIU bill to save Nigeria from expulsion – Saraki
8th March 2018 - Buhari receives FIFA World Cup trophy, pledges support for Eagles
8th March 2018 - Nigeria’ll make positive impact in Russia – Karembeu
8th March 2018 - Rohr recalls Omeruo, invites 27 others for Poland, Serbia friendlies
Home / Business / CBN earmarks 60% of N220bn MSMES fund for women-based programmes

CBN earmarks 60% of N220bn MSMES fund for women-based programmes

— 8th March 2018

…Says 217 years needed to close workplace gender gap

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, said it allocated 60 per cent of its N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEF) to women-based programmes, in its quest to get more of them into the formal financial sector, especially with regards to access to credit and other intervention schemes.
This was as it lamented that it would take 217 years to close the workplace gender gap, judging by the figures from the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The Director, Development Finance Department, CBN, Dr. Mudashiru Olaitan, said this yesterday in Abuja at the CBN 2018 International Women’s Day workshop tagged, “Women Inspiring Change”.
Olaitan, who was represented by Mrs. Hadiza Maina, a senior Development Finance Officer at CBN, said women’s involvement in the financial sector needs to be deepened, assuring that the apex bank was determined to change the narrative for better, considering their pivotal role in national development.
Describing women as vital partners in the urgent task in revamping the economy, Olaitan said promoting gender equality in access to finance meant that 50 per cent of the population would be empowered to contribute effectively to economic development.
“Access to finance is often cited as one of the major factors impeding the growth of women-owned businesses in developing countries. In view of the peculiar challenges faced by women in accessing financial services in Nigeria, CBN has established the N220 billion MSMEDF, Agricultural Credit Guarantees Scheme, Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and financial inclusion programmes.
“These are innovative ways of improving women’s access to finance at mainly single digit interest rate, which will improve their potential for job creation and inclusive growth in the country,” he said.
He reiterated the apex bank’s commitment in growing the real sector and diversifying the revenue base through these initiatives and programmes.

In his remarks at the event, the Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on Sustainable Banking, Dr. Aisha Mahmood, said that women were key to the economic development of Nigeria.

“It has been proven that women have immense potential as engines of growth and economic development. Consequently, empowering them becomes beneficial to the society at large.
“Women are key contributors to economies as producers of food, managers of natural resources, entrepreneurs and employees in businesses. Despite these contributions, women still do not have equal access to financial services and credits. There is progress but its very slow. So slow that WEF reports that it will take 217 years to close the gender gap in the workplace.
“Sustainability development has three interrelated pillars: economic development, social development and environmental protection; hence, sustainable development can only be achieved when these three dimensions are satisfied cumulatively.
“Hence, economic development, as component of sustainable development, is not achievable without the involvement of women. You are also aware that women’s equality and empowerment is one of the 17 SDGs – Goal 5.
“According to UN, women gender equality is integral to all dimensions of inclusive and sustainable development, which means all the SDGs depend on the achievement of Goal 5.
In recognition of the centrality of women’s empowerment and gender equality to the realisation of sustainable development, the Nigerian financial sector included women empowerment, human rights and financial inclusion in the NSBP.
CBN has a holistic approach and long-term commitment to the economic empowerment of women – to acknowledge that achieving women’s empowerment, gender equality and women’s human rights are prerequisite for sustainability development,” she said.
Recall that a 2016 report by Elfina, a United Kingdom government project on access to financial services in Nigeria, showed that 21.4 million females, that is 42.7 per cent of the total female population in Nigeria, were financially excluded.
The report showed that financial access was skewed towards the male population, which had only 35.8 per cent of its population financially excluded.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senators Indict Govs For Power Abuse

— 8th March 2018

• Come hard on Ganduje, El-Rufai, Bello • Declare state chief executives’ highhandedness threat to democracy Fred Itua, Abuja “The problem in Nigeria now is that our democracy is receding and the international community needs to know this. Who says that the Army cannot take over in Nigeria? It is possible. So, let us not…

  • Trucks get 48 hours ultimatum to vacate Lagos roads

    — 8th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Lagos State government and the military have handed out a 48-hour ultimatum to truck owners, whose vehicles have lined up roads in the state to move them or face the full weight of the law. The decision was the outcome of the meeting with stakeholders, especially truck owners, tank farm owners and…

  • How bandits rape, abduct, kill in Zamfara – Residents

    — 8th March 2018

    •1,321 killed, 1,181 injured in recent attacks Fred Itua The Senate ad hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure was yesterday greeted with horrifying tales by the Zamfara State government and residents of some communities in Zumi and Maradun local government areas of the state. The committee, during a two-day fact-finding visit to the state, was informed…

  • Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma

    — 8th March 2018

    Saraki, Al-Makura, Ndoma-Egba, others eulogise ex-Nasarawa gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Linus Oota, Lafia President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the passing away of their former governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family, friends and…

  • Maryam Sanda, murder suspect, gets bail

    — 8th March 2018

    Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi, has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on November 19 last year. Bilyaminu was the son of Haliru Bello, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party. The judge granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share