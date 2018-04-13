The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - CBN commences disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund
13th April 2018 - Unity Bank launches UniFi to empower youths
13th April 2018 - Why vacant homes, yet homeless Nigerians abound
13th April 2018 - FG invests 2.89% of pension funds in real estate
13th April 2018 - Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief
13th April 2018 - Ask God to forgive your atrocities, Ezeonwuka tells Danjuma
13th April 2018 - Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen Crown varsity
13th April 2018 - Enugu workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term
13th April 2018 - Police nab most wanted Amalgamated Niger Deita Avengers commanders 
13th April 2018 - Electoral Act: Wike canvasses override of Buhari’s veto
Home / Business / CBN commences disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund
CBN

CBN commences disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund

— 13th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

In line with its mandate of youth empowerment and wealth creation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, began the disbursement of N26 billion Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) fund with 305 entrepreneurs sharing N115 million to either support their existing vocations or start up new ones.

Beneficiaries can access loans to a limit of N10 million, at interest rate of  5 per cent per annum and a maximum tenor of up to seven years under the direct component of the scheme. There is also a moratorium period of 18 months on principal and six months on interest element, depending on the nature of the business.

Speaking in Abuja while flagging off the disbursement, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the idea of AGSMEIS was conceived in 2016 by the Bankers’ Committee to design and fund a suitable scheme that will reduce the huge financing gap for Macro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), among other things.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN

CBN commences disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund

— 13th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja In line with its mandate of youth empowerment and wealth creation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, began the disbursement of N26 billion Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) fund with 305 entrepreneurs sharing N115 million to either support their existing vocations or start up new ones. Beneficiaries can access…

  • Unity Bank

    Unity Bank launches UniFi to empower youths

    — 13th April 2018

    Steve Agbota In its efforts to align with government’s social developmental goals, Unity Bank Plc has launched a new electronic product known as UniFi to empower Nigerian youths to enable them achieve their dreams. The UniFi mobile app was part of the bank’s strategies to bring more youths into financial inclusion in the banking system….

  • Nigerians

    Why vacant homes, yet homeless Nigerians abound

    — 13th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke; [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Abandoned properties have become part of the landscape of Nigerian cities. The increase in abandoned properties has been blamed on reckless attitudes of successive government officials who are either only interested in what gets into their pockets or initiating their own projects rather than completing their predecessors’ own. Most governments,…

  • Fg

    FG invests 2.89% of pension funds in real estate

    — 13th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke About N224.30 billion of pension funds representing about 2.89 per cent of pension assets has been invested in the real estate sector of the economy going by statements from the National Pension Commission (PenCom). PenCom, decision followed pressures from stakeholders urging the regulator not to allow pension funds to be lying idle in…

  • Naval

    Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief

    — 13th April 2018

    With the dearth of decent and affordable accommodation biting harder among Nigerians coupled with the attendant escalating cost of rents, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, recently said that only 30 per cent of the officers, representing 6,000 personnel have permanent accommodation. Ibas, who spoke during the commissioning of the Nigerian…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share