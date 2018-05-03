The Sun News
YOUTH

CAYEN engages youths on job creation, poverty alleviation

— 3rd May 2018

Steve Agbota

To increase economic and employment opportunities for youths, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), CAYEN, has started engaging youths to tackle unem ployment and poverty in the country by harnessing the well-built entrepreneurial culture of Nigerians and providing the knowledge and support required to fully explore their innovative potential.

Speaking with Daily Sun during the organisation’s Youth Employability and Enterprise Development Programme in Lagos, its founder and community engagement leader, Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, said that looking at the current unemployment rate , there is need to bridge the gap between the youth and ability to get jobs or create businesses.

She said: “Due to this issue, CAYEN decided to organise this programme to bridge the gap that currently exists among our youths in getting jobs. We have limited jobs and we have youths being churned out of universities every year and they lack the necessary skills to get jobs. We are here to teach them how to find good jobs, position themselves on how to get good jobs as well as create good businesses.

“We don’t want a youth that is poor or has one source of income whether he or she is working or doing a business but has extra source of income by the side. We are here to bridge the gap of poverty currently existing in Nigeria.

“As Nigeria stands, we have 41 per cent of unemployment and that statistic can only reduce when the individuals, stakeholders and the government work together by engaging in activities that can help youths create more jobs, rather than wait on the government and the society to give them jobs,” she added.

Also speaking at the event, one of the Board of Directors of CAYEN, Pastor Sam Salau, said that there is need to change mindset of youths as most of them have been trained to think to go to school and get a good job after.

