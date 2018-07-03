The Sun News
3rd July 2018 - Cavani doubtful for France match
3rd July 2018 - Brazil sees off Mexico to reach quarters
3rd July 2018 - Abductors of Delta Speaker’s wife bag 21-yrs imprisonment
3rd July 2018 - Colombia gets Rodriguez boost
3rd July 2018 - FRSC confirms death of 2 corps members in Bayelsa
3rd July 2018 - China issues US travel warning amid trade tensions
3rd July 2018 - Ebonyi govt. outlaws sale of tramadol, codeine substances
3rd July 2018 - Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming
3rd July 2018 - Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja
3rd July 2018 - My dad was kidnapped two hours before Argentina tie – Mikel
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Cavani doubtful for France match

Cavani doubtful for France match

— 3rd July 2018

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani missed Monday’s training and remains a doubt for this week’s World Cup quarterfinal against France.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who scored a brace in his team’s 2-1 win over Portugal on Saturday, suffered a calf injury in his right leg in an off-the-ball incident and was replaced after 74 minutes.

Uruguay players are hopeful the 31-year-old, who has scored three goals in four World Cup games, can make a quick recovery, despite having to undergo tests on Monday.

“Cavani is well,” Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur said in Monday’s news conference.

