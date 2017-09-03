Emir to political leaders: Caution your followers against violence
— 3rd September 2017
The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has called on political leaders to caution their followers against acts of violence.
Sanusi made the call on Sunday during the traditional Hawan Nasarawa at the Government House in Kano.
“I am calling on political leaders to caution their followers against political violence and thuggery,” he said.
He also urged government to create employment for youths in the country in order to reduce the economic hardship being faced in the country.
“If the youths are employed or empowered, the level of hardship faced by many families will reduce,” he said.
The monarch also called on the Federal Government to revive agriculture in order to attain self sufficiency in food production.
He prayed for peace, tranquility and unity in the country and the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims from the Holy land.
Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had said that the state government had completed two hospitals with 500 beds.
”We completed two hospitals with 500 beds and we provided them with state of the art equipment,” he said.
He said President Muhammadu Buhari had recorded impressive success in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.
Ganduje restated his commitment to protection of lives and property of residents in the state.
He also said that the state government had distributed 30 vehicles to security agencies in the state.
“We will continue to assist security agencies as part of the government’s commitment toward ensuring sustainable peace and security in the state,” he said.
(Source: NAN)
Post Views:
25
Sanusi has to accept the fact that it is over, as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. Unlike the man from sokoto- the sultan, Sanusi should have understanding of the reality, 21st century world and future of north base on backgrounds of north, not north base on oil and gas of Niger Delta. Deadline is October 1st 2017. BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR will not compromise to Burn Down anything connected to the enemy against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states- from the enemy’s barracks to thugs in the name of military, police, dss etc. God Is With Us!!!