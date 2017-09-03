The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2017 - FG to declare arts expo open tomorrow
3rd September 2017 - Veteran actor, Kasimu Yero dies at 70
3rd September 2017 - Man killed by police in Osun
3rd September 2017 - Cyril Ramaphosa: South African deputy president admits affair
3rd September 2017 - Kasimu Hero, popular Hausa actor, dies
3rd September 2017 - Intense competition for education leads to widespread cheating — WAEC Registrar
3rd September 2017 - “Extremely regrettable”, UN Atomic agency responds to N Korea nuclear test
3rd September 2017 - Top Boko Haram suspects arrested in Kano moved to Abuja – Ganduje
3rd September 2017 - Justify public office, federal lawmaker counsels politicians
3rd September 2017 - Emir to political leaders: Caution your followers against violence
Home / Politics / Emir to political leaders: Caution your followers against violence

Emir to political leaders: Caution your followers against violence

— 3rd September 2017

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi,  has called on political leaders to caution their followers against acts of  violence.

Sanusi made the call on Sunday during the traditional Hawan Nasarawa at the Government House in Kano. ‎‎

“I am calling on political leaders to caution their followers against‎ political violence and thuggery,” he said.

He also urged government to create ‎employment for youths in the country in order to reduce the economic hardship being faced in the country.

“If the youths are employed or empowered, the level of hardship faced by many families will reduce,” he said.‎

‎‎The monarch also called on the Federal Government to revive agriculture in order to attain self sufficiency in food production.‎

He prayed for  peace, tranquility and unity in the country and the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims from the Holy land.‎

‎Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had said that the state government had completed two hospitals with 500 beds.

‎”We completed two hospitals with 500 beds ‎and we provided them with state of the art equipment,” he said.‎

He said President Muhammadu Buhari  ‎had recorded impressive success in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

Ganduje restated his commitment to protection of  lives and property of  residents in the state.‎

He also said  that the state government had distributed 30 vehicles to security agencies in the state.‎

“We will continue to assist security agencies as part of the government’s commitment toward  ensuring sustainable peace and security in the state,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd September 2017 at 9:05 pm
    Reply

    Sanusi has to accept the fact that it is over, as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. Unlike the man from sokoto- the sultan, Sanusi should have understanding of the reality, 21st century world and future of north base on backgrounds of north, not north base on oil and gas of Niger Delta. Deadline is October 1st 2017. BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR will not compromise to Burn Down anything connected to the enemy against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states- from the enemy’s barracks to thugs in the name of military, police, dss etc. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to declare arts expo open tomorrow

— 3rd September 2017

By HENRY AKUBUIRO Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Dr. (Mrs.) Habiba Lawal, is billed to declare the much-awaited African Arts and Craft Expo (AFAC) open tomorrow, September 5, 2017. The director-general of the NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, stated this while inspecting state-of-the-art facilities at the venue of the Expo. According to Runsewe,…

  • Man killed by police in Osun

    — 3rd September 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo ‎There was tension in Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, after a policeman allegedly shot dead a man identified as Segun Emir at Gbeja football pitch. Daily Sun gathered that the victim was allegedly shot in the chest when he and other people around questioned the police officers after…

  • Kasimu Hero, popular Hausa actor, dies

    — 3rd September 2017

        From Noah Ebije, Kaduna A popular Nigerian actor, Kasimu Yero, is dead. While alive, he had lamented few months ago of the poor state of Nigerian movies, regretting that religious and tribal sentiments have bastardised the film industry in the country. He died on Sunday afternoon at his home,  Marafan Estate of Kaduna…

  • Intense competition for education leads to widespread cheating — WAEC Registrar

    — 3rd September 2017

    West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Sunday, said it had concluded plans to host international summit on malpractices in the sub-region as intense competition for access to education system led to widespread cheating in examinations. The Registrar of the council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • “Extremely regrettable”, UN Atomic agency responds to N Korea nuclear test

    — 3rd September 2017

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has condemned Sunday’s reported nuclear bomb test by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). The Director General of IAEA, Yukiya Amano, described North Korea’s latest nuclear launch as “an extremely regrettable act that completely disregarded the international community’s repeated demands. “Today’s nuclear test by the Democratic People’s Republic of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share