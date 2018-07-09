Cattle ranches in S’ West: Oluwo cautions Afenifere, YCE, others— 9th July 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has cautioned apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and other Yoruba leaders, who are opposed to the proposed allocation of land for the establishment of cattle ranches in Yorubaland.
The monarch said their stance against creation of cattle ranches for Fulani herders in the South West could be tantamount to planting of seeds of discord among Nigerians.
Oba Akanbi gave the warning in his speech at the ‘N2 billion Community Development Fund Raising’ held at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, at the weekend.
The event was organised by a member of House of Representatives, Mr. Temitope Olatoye, representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency.
The Afenifere and YCE had faulted the Federal Government on the proposed ranching for herdsmen in the South West, saying it would be counter-productive in view of the incessant clashes between farmers and herders.
The Oluwo, who pronounced himself as Emir of Iwo, recently, asked why those saying land should not be allocated for the establishment of cattle ranches in Yorubaland did not oppose to the establishment of Dangote’s plants and refineries in the region.
The monarch insisted that lands in Nigeria belong to all Nigerians, urging Yoruba leaders to always promote love and unity among members of all tribes in the country.
His words, “More than half of the land mass of this country belongs to the North. The remaining is shared by the Southerners. We should look for unity. We should not discriminate.
“The land together is called Nigerian land and it belongs to all of us. There should be no discrimination. That is why I call myself the Alaafin of Iwo, Ooni of Iwo, Alake of Iwo. We traditional rulers should be fathers to all.”
Olatoye, in his address, stated that the rich would never sleep as long as “the poor are hungry. I therefore call on all men and women of goodwill, who have the determination like me to give succour to the underprivileged, the voiceless and thousands of jobless youths who require vocational skills and entrepreneurship training in our society, to lend support through the launching of this N2 billon Olatoye Sugar Foundation (OSF) Community Development fund-raising.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches6th July 2018
-
Looting sanctuary of the world6th July 2018
-
Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind5th July 2018
Latest
Cattle ranches in S’ West: Oluwo cautions Afenifere, YCE, others— 9th July 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has cautioned apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and other Yoruba leaders, who are opposed to the proposed allocation of land for the establishment of cattle ranches in Yorubaland. The monarch said their stance against creation…
-
Nigeria-China currency swap, CBN’s last ditch effort to salvage naira— 9th July 2018
Omodele Adigun Although Nigeria has committed to the execution of the naira-yuan swap deal to salvage the naira, that has not foreclosed other alternatives from being dangled before it, even from no less a personality than the French President, Emmanuel Macron. During his last week working visit to Nigeria, the French helmsman proposed a common currency…
-
Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari— 9th July 2018
Says FG treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has expressed concern over the Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and warned the Federal Government against using it as an oppressive weapon against the opposition or perceived enemies. The Anglican Church…
-
Tanker crashes: FG holds stakeholders’ summit— 9th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Today, the Federal Government and others, will meet at a Stakeholders’ Summit on Haulage Transportation in Nigeria, to deliberate on how to tackle recent rising cases in road traffic crashes involving tankers/trailers in the country; with the attendant loss of human and material resources. The summit is being held a week after…
-
Monarch, 5 others nabbed for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom— 9th July 2018
Joe Effiong, Uyo A traditional ruler in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Chief Inam Unanaowo, and five of his subjects have been arrested for alleged kidnapping. Unanaowo, who is the village Head of Atibe in Afaha Eket, Eket Local Government Area and his five subjects were initially detained in the Police Divisional Headquarters, Eket, but, Daily Sun…
-
Entertainment
Lessons life taught me – Shaffy Bello, actress— 8th July 2018
Damiette Braide Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi is a woman of many parts. She’s not only a musician; she is also an actress making waves in Nollywood. Shaffy stormed the music scene with a bang in 1997 when she featured in Seyi Sodimu’s popular song, Love Me Jeje. Since then, she has appeared in several English and…
South-West Report
Osun guber: Crisis hits APC— 9th July 2018
There’s nothing like that – Commissioner Ismail Omipidan A fresh crisis is brewing in Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plan by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to dump his Chief of Staff, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his Commissioner for Finance, Bola Olabamiji. Oyetola, who is a cousin to former Lagos State governor…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff— 9th July 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State. This is even as the policemen that came with…
-
Features
Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect— 8th July 2018
Govt. has packaged better alternative for the operators, citizenry – Adinuba, Information commissioner Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Implementation of the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial passenger service, which took off on July 1, which was a Sunday, first hit people going to church in Awka and Onitsha. Ordinarily,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers— 9th July 2018
…As govt demolishes illegal guest houses in Maiduguri Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The broad horizontal blade in front of the bulldozer smashed through the centre of a big building, which had, for decades, served as a hotspot for revellers and fun-seekers at Galadima in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. Within minutes, the structure,…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Of national conversations, presidential debates and big ideas— 9th July 2018
Sufuyan Ojeifo The late business mogul, philanthropist and winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, put his nose to the grindstone to be president of Nigeria. Abiola was almost stepping in the saddle, but the military junta of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida annulled the election and invalidated the mandate that…
Columnists
-
Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?— 9th July 2018
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
-
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari— 9th July 2018
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
-
Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty— 9th July 2018
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
-
Between Rwanda and Nigeria— 9th July 2018
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
-
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
-
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
-
Senate, judiciary and the media— 8th July 2018
It’s been an interesting week. Finally, the much-awaited blockbuster movie, heralding the fall of the ruling All Progressives Con- gress (APC) is out. If you haven’t secured your copy yet, visit the next newsstand and get all the juicy details. But no one is really shocked. Political pundits saw this eclipse coming. On Tuesday, the…
-
A land flowing with death and sorrow— 8th July 2018
Funke Egbemode Those who died are still dead and the cows that were stolen have still not been recovered. Whether 300 or 20,000 cows, whether more people died under PDP or APC, the sad fact remains that our land is flowing with innocent blood of the young, the pregnant, the weak, the elderly and plenty…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply