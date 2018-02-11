Cattle colony: Open letter to governors

Before now, Federal Government had demanded for 10,000 hectares of land from each state of the federation for the establishment of cattle colonies but many states kicked against it. Now, the same government turned round to ask for 5000 hectares of land from each state for the same purpose.

The government should explain to Nigerians the main reason behind its demand.

My investigation has shown that 5000 hectares of land is equivalent to an entire local government area in most of the states, and it may interest you to know that some LGAs occupy less than 5000 hectares as their total territory. Go to states like Kogi, Enugu, Ekiti, Ogun, Taraba and Benue, and you see what I mean.

Therefore, is the Federal Government trying to convert some local government areas in the country into cattle colonies? If that’s the case, where will the government relocate the occupants of the affected LGAs?

Clearly this thing is more of an evil plan to capture the entire nation and its citizens for a certain ethnic group in order to install members of such an ethnic group as leaders and make the rest their slaves.

Those governors that have agreed to donate their lands for the establishment of the so-called cattle colonies should know that they are endangering the lives of their people and it is not too late for them to retrieve their steps.

In summary, Fulani herdsmen and President Buhari should know that we know the whole truth about the idea of establishing cattle colonies. They should also know or be reminded that Jihad was fought when people were not civilized and the aim of the Jihad was not achieved because there was a strong resistance from the people. However, people are now civilized and if the same war can be reintroduced, the resistance will be stronger than ever.

I am aware that the Fulani herdsmen, who have been moving from one state to another, killing people and taking over their farms for their cattle to graze on, have easy access through phone calls to the security chiefs in the country, namely: Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defense, Chief of Naval Staff, all the commissioners of police in the states and so on.

That is why anytime there is a problem between the herdsmen and the people, one of them will quickly call either a commissioner of police in the state where they are or the IGP and so on. In less than 10 minutes, soldiers or police will arrive and the people will be happy that the arrival of the security men is to arrest the herdsmen for what they did. Unfortunately, the mission of the security men that came to the place is to protect the herdsmen from being harmed. This is the truth. Is that one Nigeria? Is that fair? Is that professional?

►Awunah, Pius Terwase, wrote from Mpape, Abuja, via [email protected]