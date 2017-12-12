Catholic varsity offers postgraduate scholarship to 11 First Class graduates

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic University of Nigeria otherwise, Veritas University, has set a minimum standard for 103 students that successfully completed their academic programmes and were graduated at the sixth convocation ceremony held in Abuja.

Visitor to the school, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, told the fresh graduates at the convocation that the least their parents and the school expect from them was amazing exploit and distinction in different areas of specialization.

Kaigama, who is the President, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and Archbishop of Jos, challenged them to put into practice, all the virtues, life skills, survival strategies and diplomacy of interpersonal relationship that characterized their years of training in the university.

“Be the brilliant stars, hope for Nigeria and light to the world which has been enveloped in darkness and assaulted by incurable corruption and many social vices that had visited the world with negative consequences.

“You must therefore offer yourselves as living sacrifices that would be acceptable to the Lord and to Nigerians. Your actions must always reflect what Veritas stand for which was truth, excellence and respect, he coached.”

Meanwhile, the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Michael Kwanashie, announced that the Senate and Council approved postgraduate scholarship for any of the 11 first class graduates who might wish to pursue a postgraduate course in the school.

He said: “I am sure that those of you with first class would want to come back and do postgraduate with us. As you know, every first class student in this university receives an automatic scholarship from the university to proceed for his or her Masters in Veritas University.

“I am sorry that some of you would want to be graduate assistants at the same time but we cannot afford to absorb you now due to some reasons. Let me repeat, the scholarship you get is for pursuing of Masters degree and not to become a graduate assistant to the university.

“The issue of graduate assistant is the function of the establishment which is determined by the Senate and approved by Council, and they won’t hesitate to approve that when the resources are available.

“We have that intention because we also hope to grow our graduates to eventually take over the teaching, research and management of this university. We will do this and I am sure in no distant a time, the Vice Chancellor of this university will be a graduate of this university.”

The VC was however confident that the graduands would distinguished themselves from their contemporaries in different field of life, because they have been equipped with unique skills and competence that would positively support all their legitimate activities.