The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Why passion in teaching profession dropped – Teachers trainer
12th December 2017 - Catholic varsity offers postgraduate scholarship to 11 First Class graduates
12th December 2017 - Staff school: SSANU, UniAbuja square up for war
12th December 2017 - WAEC rewards 3 Katsina schools for sterling performance
12th December 2017 - Lions Quest Nigeria trains Lagos, Ogun teachers
12th December 2017 - State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa
12th December 2017 - Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 
12th December 2017 - Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu
12th December 2017 - Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU
12th December 2017 - Obaseki meets pensioners, reduces arrears by N6bn
Home / Education Review / Catholic varsity offers postgraduate scholarship to 11 First Class graduates

Catholic varsity offers postgraduate scholarship to 11 First Class graduates

— 12th December 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic University of Nigeria otherwise, Veritas University, has set a minimum standard for 103 students that successfully completed their academic programmes and were graduated at the sixth convocation ceremony held in Abuja.

Visitor to the school, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, told the fresh graduates at the convocation that the least their parents and the school expect from them was amazing exploit and distinction in different areas of specialization.

Kaigama, who is the President, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and Archbishop of Jos, challenged them to put into practice, all the virtues, life skills, survival strategies and diplomacy of interpersonal relationship that characterized their years of training in the university.

“Be the brilliant stars, hope for Nigeria and light to the world which has been enveloped in darkness and assaulted by incurable corruption and many social vices that had visited the world with negative consequences.

“You must therefore offer yourselves as living sacrifices that would be acceptable to the Lord and to Nigerians. Your actions must always reflect what Veritas stand for which was truth, excellence and respect, he coached.”

Meanwhile, the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Michael Kwanashie, announced that the Senate and Council approved postgraduate scholarship for any of the 11 first class graduates who might wish to pursue a postgraduate course in the school.

He said: “I am sure that those of you with first class would want to come back and do postgraduate with us. As you know, every first class student in this university receives an automatic scholarship from the university to proceed for his or her Masters in Veritas University.

“I am sorry that some of you would want to be graduate assistants at the same time but we cannot afford to absorb you now due to some reasons. Let me repeat, the scholarship you get is for pursuing of Masters degree and not to become a graduate assistant to the university.

“The issue of graduate assistant is the function of the establishment which is determined by the Senate and approved by Council, and they won’t hesitate to approve that when the resources are available.

“We have that intention because we also hope to grow our graduates to eventually take over the teaching, research and management of this university. We will do this and I am sure in no distant a time, the Vice Chancellor of this university will be a graduate of this university.”

The VC was however confident that the graduands would distinguished themselves from their contemporaries in different field of life, because they have been equipped with unique skills and competence that would positively support all their legitimate activities.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa

— 12th December 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Apparently taking a critical look at the state of the nation, almost three years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, former governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, yesterday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rode to power on the back…

  • Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 

    — 12th December 2017

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday. In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the…

  • Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu

    — 12th December 2017

    Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has responded to a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where he decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile. Ekweremadu had, at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention,  which held last Saturday, scored the All Progressives…

  • Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU

    — 12th December 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has reiterated it is high time Nigerians rose to ensure that all the nation’s public assets allegedly looted through privatisation, concession, Public-Private Partnership and the likes are recovered from the looters.  Rising from a one-day symposium held last week in Makurdi, the…

  • Obaseki meets pensioners, reduces arrears by N6bn

    — 12th December 2017

    • Urges corps members to complement FG in nation-building From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin  Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the government has paid N6 billion out of the N10 billion pension arrears accumulated between 1996 and 2000.   Obaseki, who met with pensioners in the state on Monday to commemorate the 16th annual national Pensioners’…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share