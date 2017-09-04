Catholic priest kidnapped, murdered in Imo

The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2017 - Confusion on Nigerian roads as NNPC, Total release 750 gas trucks
4th September 2017 - Our target is 100% local fabrication of modular refineries –Wabote, NCDMB boss
4th September 2017 - AFAN seeks investors’ collaboration to achieve NSMP
4th September 2017 - Earn good profit from potato farming
4th September 2017 - Top 3 facts for business succeess
4th September 2017 - SON sets February 2018 deadline for energy efficient cooling appliances
4th September 2017 - Candle production can make you bankers’ bride (2)
4th September 2017 - Become a successful entrepreneur producing germicide
4th September 2017 - Nestoil to showcase innovative technology at pipeline conferenceNestoil Limited has announced plans to showcase its innovative technology and expertise in pipeline construction at the Nigerian International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS) holding in Abuja this month. Speaking on the company’s participation at the conference, Nestoil’s Executive Director, Dr. Chukwueloka Umeh, said the company has acquired reputation for executing complex projects and working in challenging terrains. He described the conference as a veritable platform for collaboration and an avenue for showcasing the capacity of indigenous companies operating in the pipeline construction, engineering, operation and maintenance sub-sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. “A conference like this provides an avenue for pipeline construction companies in Nigeria to showcase their response to the socio-environmental challenges that have made pipelines less optimal in Nigeria. “In response to these challenges, Nestoil has embarked on significant investments in acquisition of state-of-the-art machinery and technology, which guarantees higher level of security for laid pipes against vandalism and explosion.” With technological innovation, he said Nestoil has worked on three major rivers and several road crossings, using the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology. The HDD, a trenchless technology that curbs vandalism, limits environmental degradation and ensures safe depth of pipelines burial and is the latest pipeline technology deployed by the company in execution of its pipeline projects. By this, Nestoil has signalled its capacity to deliver crude oil and gas pipeline construction contracts to world-class quality and standards. Unlike the conventional practices that resulted in demolition of houses, Umeh said the use of HDD technology has been able to curtail displacement of people and destruction of natural habitats because the technology shows significant consideration for the society, environment and mankind in the multi-layered engineering planning processes upon which the project implementation rests. Nestoil is acknowledged for its inventiveness and seamless execution of landmark projects in Nigeria, some of which include the construction of the Edjeba Sewage Treatment Plant in Warri, construction of the 24’ diameter Nembe-Cawthorne Channel Trunckline (NCTL) for Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), construction and installation of the 2.5km Escravos River Cross as part of the OML 42 oil export pipeline network construction for the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). The acclaimed expertise, which distinguished Nestoil from other industry players has become manifest in its execution of the OB3 (Obiafu/Obrikom to Oben) 48’ diameter gas pipeline project for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), with the attainment of impressive milestones and feats that hitherto were exclusive to international construction companies.
4th September 2017 - Investment opportunities in LPFO
Home / Cover / National / Catholic priest kidnapped, murdered in Imo

Catholic priest kidnapped, murdered in Imo

— 4th September 2017

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap and subsequent murder of a catholic priest, Rev. F. Cyriacus Onunkwo.

He was allegedly abducted from his vehicle in Orlu town in Orlu Local Government Area on Friday morning by gunmen.

Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said following a manhunt, the priest’s body was discovered in the bush at Omuma Village in Orlu East Local Government Area on Saturday.

The body was identified by priests of Orlu Catholic Diocese after they were alerted by the police of the discovery of an abandoned body in the area.

Police said the late cleric’s car was discovered intact, with nothing removed from it. And the body had no gunshot or wounds, leading to speculation that he may have been strangled.

No arrests have so far been made, but CP Ezike said that the police were still working hard to unmask the abductors of the priest.

Cholera kills 7 in Borno

…over 200 on admission

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Cholera outbreak in camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno State has killed seven people. 

Last week, Daily Sun reported outbreak of cholera at Muna Garage IDPs camp, located on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the state capital, when about 70 people were admitted at treatment centres, according to the International Medical Humanitarian Organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

In a MSF update, in Maiduguri, yesterday, seven people have so far succumbed to the disease. 

Beside, the number of patients admitted since the outbreak on  Wednesday, September 30, 2017, rose from 70 to over 200.

“In the last 24 hours, we have received over 50 patients at MSF’s Cholera Treatment Unit at Dala.

“Total patients admitted from the start of the outbreak, till now, is over 200 with 100 discharges and seven deaths,” MSF medical Coordinator, Anna Cillers, said in the update. 

There are fears that the cholera outbreak could spread to the neighboring Muna Limanti and other areas in days, if authorities fail to curtail the situation.

Borno State Health Commissioner, Dr Haruna Mshelia could not be reached on telephone for comments on the development, yesterday. 

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th September 2017 at 6:38 am
    Reply

    If you are an Igbo man or woman of the five south east states of God given Republic Of Biafra, Quit Now the thugs services in the name of military, police, dss etc. of political poor northern bandits in name of nigeria and work under civilized and democratic society of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR do not compromise to Burn Down anything connected to the enemy against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states- the enemy’s barracks, thugs disguised in the name of military, police, dss etc., the enemy’s vehicles etc. It is Operation Burn Down All Enemy’s Barracks in Biafraland. The final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War has begun, which God has given Biafra victory. Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. Any Igbo man or woman of the five south east states who do not stand for the final battle in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR, vacates Biafraland now or be consumed alongside the enemy’s barracks, thugs, vehicles etc. After the victorious storm, a Prosperous Nation will be built in God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, from October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Confusion on Nigerian roads as NNPC, Total release 750 gas trucks

— 4th September 2017

…Road maintenance cost to soar by 30% –Stakeholders By Adewale Sanyaolu Nigerian oil and gas industry stakeholders have faulted moves by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some joint venture partners to commence the delivery of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by trucks to power generation companies and industries in a new deal aimed at…

  • Our target is 100% local fabrication of modular refineries –Wabote, NCDMB boss

    — 4th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Simbi Kesiye Wabote, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is a man bubbling with ideas but challenged by paucity of funds, tough operating environment and other institutional factors that frustrate efficiency in the public sector.   However, the oil and gas professional with over…

  • AFAN seeks investors’ collaboration to achieve NSMP

    — 4th September 2017

    The Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos Branch, Otunba Femi Oke, has called investors in the sugar industry to collaborate with AFAN in order to achieve Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP). Speaking with Daily Sun in a telephone interview, Oke said the collaboration would help to solve the current land issues hindering…

  • Earn good profit from potato farming

    — 4th September 2017

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 There are immense opportunities within Nigerian agriculture sector and people who take the advantage of such are smiling to the banks frequently with wholesome profits from their various farming businesses. Today, potatoes business is very lucrative but people are yet to explore the potential despite Nigeria’s favourable climate for…

  • Top 3 facts for business succeess

    — 4th September 2017

    As an entrepreneur, the first thing that drives the passion is to succeed in business. But there are key elements for a successful business operation. Hence having created  a product or service that has market acceptability,  what elements are essential for sustaining that success? Below are the three driving forces: Data driven   For many…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share