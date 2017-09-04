Catholic priest kidnapped, murdered in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap and subsequent murder of a catholic priest, Rev. F. Cyriacus Onunkwo.

He was allegedly abducted from his vehicle in Orlu town in Orlu Local Government Area on Friday morning by gunmen.

Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said following a manhunt, the priest’s body was discovered in the bush at Omuma Village in Orlu East Local Government Area on Saturday.

The body was identified by priests of Orlu Catholic Diocese after they were alerted by the police of the discovery of an abandoned body in the area.

Police said the late cleric’s car was discovered intact, with nothing removed from it. And the body had no gunshot or wounds, leading to speculation that he may have been strangled.

No arrests have so far been made, but CP Ezike said that the police were still working hard to unmask the abductors of the priest.

Cholera kills 7 in Borno

…over 200 on admission

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Cholera outbreak in camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno State has killed seven people.

Last week, Daily Sun reported outbreak of cholera at Muna Garage IDPs camp, located on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the state capital, when about 70 people were admitted at treatment centres, according to the International Medical Humanitarian Organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

In a MSF update, in Maiduguri, yesterday, seven people have so far succumbed to the disease.

Beside, the number of patients admitted since the outbreak on Wednesday, September 30, 2017, rose from 70 to over 200.

“In the last 24 hours, we have received over 50 patients at MSF’s Cholera Treatment Unit at Dala.

“Total patients admitted from the start of the outbreak, till now, is over 200 with 100 discharges and seven deaths,” MSF medical Coordinator, Anna Cillers, said in the update.

There are fears that the cholera outbreak could spread to the neighboring Muna Limanti and other areas in days, if authorities fail to curtail the situation.

Borno State Health Commissioner, Dr Haruna Mshelia could not be reached on telephone for comments on the development, yesterday.