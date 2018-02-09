Catholic bishops advise Buhari against cattle colony, lopsided appointments

.• No plan to colonise any part of Nigeria –President

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, have raising concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s move to establish cattle colonies across the Federation.

The CBCN also expressed worry over Buhari’s alleged losided appointments.

The bishops, led the Archbishop of Jos, Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, said these during a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Most. Rev Kaigama gave State House Correspondents a copy of the CBCN presentation, after meeting with the president.

“There is no doubt that when you came into office, you had an enormous amount of the goodwill of Nigerians, since many saw you as a person of integrity who would be able to bring sanity into a system that was nearly crippled by endemic corruption.

“Nearly three years later, however, one has the feeling that this goodwill is being fast depleted by some glaring failures of government which we have the moral responsibility to bring to your notice, else, we would be failing in our duty as spiritual fathers and leaders.

“Your Excellency, there is too much suffering in the country: poverty, hunger, insecurity, violence, fear… the list is endless. Our beloved country appears to be under siege

“Many negative forces seem to be keeping a stranglehold on the population, especially the weaker and defenceless ones. There is a feeling of hopelessness across the country. Our youths are restive and many of them have taken to hard drugs, cultism and other forms of iolent crime, while many have become victims of human trafficking. The nation is nervous.

“We are saddened that, repeatedly, innocent citizens in different communities across the nation, are brutally attacked and their sources of livelihood mindlessly destroyed. Lives are wasted and property, worth billions of naira, including places of worship schools, hospitals and business enterprises are torched and turned to ashes.

“We are still more saddened by the recent massacre of unarmed citizens by these terrorists in some communities n Benue, Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba States which caused national shock, grief and outcry.

“The silence of the Federal Government, in the wake of these horrifying attacks is, to say the least, shocking. There is a feeling of helplessness among the people and the danger that some people may begin to take laws into their hands.

“Herdsmen may be under pressure to save their livestock and economy but, this is never to be done at the expense of other people’s lives and means of livelihood. We would like to add our voice to those of other well-meaning Nigerians, who insist that a better alternative to open grazing should be sought rather than introducing “cattle colonies” in the country. While thinking of how best to help cattle owners establish ranches, government should equally have plans to help farmers, whose produce is essential for our survival as a nation.”

On lopsided appointments, CBCN said: “The federal character principle is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…

“Disregard for this principle in some federal government appointments as well as perceptible imbalance in the distribution of federal amenities has created the loss of a sense of belonging in many parts of the country, hence the constant cries of marginalisation, agitation for secession and calls for restructuring.

“These and many more such problems are, in our opinion, grave matters that should be worrying all political leaders in our country today, rather than any bid for re-election.”

But, the president quickly debunked claims that his administration is out to colonise any part of the country.

The president regretted that the well-thought out policy of the federal government, which was conceived after wide consultations with stakeholders, has been largely misunderstood by a section of the public. He assured the Catholic bishops that the federal government will continue to explore all opportunities and support initiatives to ensure peace and stability in restive areas.

Buhari also condemned the recent spate of killings in Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, and Zamfara states, and assured that security operatives will ensure prosecution of perpetrators and all those found with illegal arms in the affected areas.

“The impression created that I was sitting in an air-conditioned office and home, enjoying myself while these things happened, is dishonest.

‘“At every step, I have tried to foresee these problems because I have the experience as a former military officer who commanded three, out of the four divisions of the Nigerian Army, in Lagos, Ibadan and Jos.

“I am quite aware of the problems we have and I am doing my best to get law enforcement agencies to be on alert,” he said.

The president told the CBCN he would not be tired of recounting remarkable progress recorded in the areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption.

‘‘We have done very well on security in the North East, when you compare what the condition was before we came in and what it is now.

On the fight against corruption, Buhari reiterated that government would be guided by the law in the investigation and prosecution of all graft-related cases.

‘‘People are being prosecuted systematically, with evidence.

“If a permanent secretary has five houses in Abuja, two in Kaduna and one in Borno and Sokoto and he cannot account for the properties and there are bank transactions linking him to the properties, the prosecuting agencies will not have difficulties making progress on the case.”

On the question of federal character, the president declared that no ethnic group or political zone has been deliberately marginalised in appointments made so far.He, however, added that he would take a second look at areas on which issues have been raised, when a compendium of all government appointments is submitted to him.