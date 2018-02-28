The Sun News
Home / National / Catholic bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Bagobiri, is dead

Catholic bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Bagobiri, is dead

— 28th February 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has announced the death of the Catholic Bishop of Kanfanchan Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Joseph Danlami Bagobiri. He was 61.

CSN Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Chris Anyanwu, said in a statement, yesterday, that Dr. Bagobiri died, yesterday, Tuesday after a brief illness and added that his burial arrangement will be announced as soon as the family and the Catholic community finalise the arrangement.

He, however, appealed to Christians to pray for the repose of his soul as well as remember in prayers, the priests, religious and laity of the Catholic Diocese of Kanfanchan “at this challenging moment”.

Meanwhile,  a source close to the diocese said bishop Bagobiri slumped and died in Kaduna while attending a meeting of his provincial Bishops.

The source added that he had been “managing kidney complications for quite some years now which hindered his attendance to episcopal meetings and other external duties.”

Late bishop Bagobiri will be remembered for standing against the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in some of its decisions, particularly in the manner they handled the crisis which rocked Catholic diocese of Ahiara, in Imo state.

He also stood firm and related with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) when the leadership of the Catholic church chose to stay off CAN activities, in protest against the leadership style.

