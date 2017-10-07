The Sun News
Catalonia referendum: Thousands rally for Spanish unity

Thousands of people calling for Spanish unity have attended rallies in the capital Madrid after Sunday’s disputed referendum for Catalan independence.
Other demonstrations – including in the Catalan city Barcelona – have also been held urging political dialogue.
Protesters dressed in white gathered with signs saying “Spain is better than its leaders” and “let’s talk”.
Businesses have continued to announce their departure from the Catalan region amid the ongoing political uncertainty.
The Caixa Foundation, which controls one of the Spain’s largest banks, announced it was moving its headquarters to Palma de Mallorca while the crisis continues.
The country is waiting for a speech on Tuesday by Catalan President Carles Puigdemont amid speculation he will declare independence.
The final results showed 90% of the 2.3 million people who voted backed independence. Turnout was 43%.
There have been several claims of irregularities, and many ballot boxes were seized by the Spanish police.
What are the latest developments?
Spain’s government representative in Catalonia apologised on Friday to people hurt during police efforts to stop the referendum, but blamed the Catalan government for holding an illegal vote.
Enric Millo said he could not help but “regret it and apologise on behalf of the officers that intervened”, while casting doubt on the numbers said to be injured.
Nearly 900 people were injured as police, trying to enforce a Spanish court ban on the vote, attempted to seize ballot boxes and disperse voters. Thirty-three police officers were also hurt.
The Spanish government’s official spokesperson, Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, also apologised for the police violence and suggested that new elections in Catalonia might be a way to heal the fracture caused by the disputed referendum.
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is expected to address the Catalan parliament on Tuesday at 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT) after Spain’s Constitutional Court earlier suspended the Catalan parliament session that had been planned for Monday.
There is speculation that the parliament will declare independence unilaterally at its next sitting.
Meanwhile, the former leader of Catalonia, Artur Mas, told the Financial Times newspaper that the region was not yet ready for real independence – even though he believed it had won the right to break away.
The competing authorities in Barcelona and Madrid could each take a potentially dramatic step.
Barcelona has the option of making a unilateral declaration of independence. For its part, Madrid has the power to dissolve self-rule in Catalonia. Each step – if taken – would provoke a constitutional crisis in Spain.
There are some signs that each side may choose to pause. Mr Puigdemont says he will deliver a report to the Catalan parliament on Tuesday about the political situation – a deliberately vague form of words which gives him room for manoeuvre.

Latest

2019: No one should stop Fayose – Ladoja

— 7th October 2017

…says APC should perish thought of taking power from PDP in Ekiti in 2018 Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashid Ladoja has said that no one in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) should stop Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose from contesting for Presidency in 2019 saying it is the governor’s fundermantal human rights…

  • Senate tasks Police  boss on housing scheme

    — 7th October 2017

    Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has advised the Inspector General of Police , Mr Ibrahim Idris to do everything within his power to provide decent and affordable shelter  for  personnel of the Force . He counseled that the ongoing housing projects for policemen in different parts of the country…

  • Okowa gets Dignity Of Man award at UNN 57th Founders’ Day

    — 7th October 2017

      From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has bagged the ‘Dignity of Man Award’ of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The award was conferred on Okowa at the 57th Founders’ Day ceremony of UNN, which was attended by the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The Sultan of Sokoto,…

  • 50 years after: Soyinka, Kukah regret Igbo massacre in Asaba

    — 7th October 2017

      From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has frowned at the practice of naming national institutions and infrastructures after leaders known to have committed grievous harm against humanity. Prof. Soyinka bared his mind in Asaba, Delta State capital as special guest of honour at the ceremony marking the 50th Commemoration of  Asaba Massacre with…

  • Nigerian Breweries honours journalists with N6m cash prize

    — 7th October 2017

    The Nigerian Breweries Plc has rewarded distinguished Journalists with N6 million cash prize at the 9th Edition of the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Award. The 2017 Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Award was held on Friday night at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, and it was entitled: “Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development”. The Managing Director and Chief…

