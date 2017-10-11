The Sun News
Latest
11th October 2017 - Catalonia postpones independence declaration, seeks dialogue with Spain
11th October 2017 - Deserved rest!
11th October 2017 - Giving voice to sports in government and businesses
11th October 2017 - FIBA Africa Zone three debunks Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls’ claims
11th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Red alert in 7 states
11th October 2017 - Army appoints new GOC for Kaduna
11th October 2017 - Buhari requests for fresh $5.5bn loan
11th October 2017 - Kachikwu, Baru push for strong regulator, non-oil economy
11th October 2017 - Ngbuoshimini killings: Perpetrators will face justice, Wike vows
11th October 2017 - PDP insists on North for 2019 presidency
Home / World News / Catalonia postpones independence declaration, seeks dialogue with Spain

Catalonia postpones independence declaration, seeks dialogue with Spain

— 11th October 2017

After a lengthy history lesson on the independence campaign, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont yesterday switched from Catalan to Spanish to announce that Catalonia had won the right to independence but that he wants a negotiated solution with Madrid.

“Catalonia has earned the right to be an independent state and the right to be heard,” Puigdemont said.  “The ballots boxes said yes to independence, and this is the only language we understand.

I assume the mandate for Catalonia to become an independent State in the form of a republic,” he added, to a lengthy round of applause from the chamber.

Puigdemont said any declaration of independence would be suspended until a solution could be agreed.  No definite date was given, but he called for several weeks of dialogue. He asked the regional parliament in Barcelona to suspend the effect of the vote so talks could begin rather than breaking away immediately. A vote on 1 October resulted in almost 90% of voters backing independence, Catalan officials say.

Madrid said it was illegal and Spain’s Constitutional Court suspended it.  No voters largely boycotted the referendum ballot which had a reported turnout of 43% and there were several reports of irregularities.

National police were involved in violent scenes as they manhandled voters. Puigdemont told the regional parliament that the “people’s will” was to break away from Madrid, but he also said he wanted to “de-escalate” the tension around the issue .

He hailed the referendum process and condemned the actions of the Spanish government, but acknowledged that people on all sides were worried about what would happen next. “We are all part of the same community and we need to go forward together. The only way forward is democracy and peace,” he told deputies.

But he also said Catalonia was being denied the right to self-determination, and paying too much in taxes to the central government in Madrid. Catalan police have been posted outside the parliament in Barcelona, sealing off the grounds to the public. A large pro-independence rally is currently taking place in the area.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Monkeypox: Red alert in 7 states

— 11th October 2017

Ekiti confirms disease, Osun sets up quarantine centres, fears in Enugu, Cross River, Lagos, Rivers From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti, Jane Nwaoriaku, Enugu, Clement Adeyi, Osogbo, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Palpable fear and tension have gripped Nigerians following the reported spread of Monkey Pox virus. With claim that no fewer than 31…

  • Army appoints new GOC for Kaduna

    — 11th October 2017

    NDA gets new commandant From Molly Kilete, Abuja A new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has been appointed. He is Major-General M. Mohammed. Until his appointment, he was at the Department of Army Standards and Evaluation (DASE) in Abuja. He took over from Major-General A. Oyebade, who has been appointed as…

  • Buhari requests for fresh $5.5bn loan

    — 11th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially requested the National Assembly to approve two external loans estimated at $5.5 billion. According to a letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber, the President  explained that the first loan of $2.5 billion would be for…

  • Kachikwu, Baru push for strong regulator, non-oil economy

    — 11th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, may have buried the hatchet as the two harped on the need for a strong and independent regulator for the oil sector as contained in the proposed Petroleum Industry…

  • Ngbuoshimini killings: Perpetrators will face justice, Wike vows

    — 11th October 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that perpetrators of Monday’s killings at Ngbuoshimini area of Port Harcourt, the state capital, would be brought to justice. Wike gave the assurance yesterday, when he led members of the State Security Council on an on-the-spot assessment of the community where unknown gunmen killed…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share