Catalonia crisis : FG calls for peace

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria has called on Spain and Catalonia to act according to the constitution in the interest of peaceful coexistence, folioing the earled bid by Catalans to become independent..

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, the Federal Government urged both parties to embrace dialogue and reach a peaceful solution.

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has watched with keen interest, the recent development in Spain, following the declaration of independence by Catalonia.

“In the interest of peaceful and harmonious co-existence, we encourage both parties to act within the framework of the constitution, embrace dialogue and reach a peaceful resolution to this matter.

“We are confident in the ability of the Spanish Government and its institutions to resolve the issue amicably and secure the unity and territorial integrity of Spain,” the Federal Government said.