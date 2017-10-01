The Sun News
Catalan referendum: ‘Hundreds hurt’ as police try to stop voters

— 1st October 2017

Catalan emergency officials say 761 people have been injured as police used force to try to block voting in Catalonia’s independence referendum.
The Spanish government has pledged to stop a poll that was declared illegal by the country’s constitutional court.
Police officers prevented some people from voting, and seized ballot papers and boxes at polling stations.
In the regional capital Barcelona, police used batons and fired rubber bullets during pro-referendum protests.
The deadline for voting was 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT), but a Catalan government spokesman said that anyone in the queue at that time would be allowed to vote.
Speaking soon after the deadline, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he did not acknowledge the vote, adding that Catalans had been fooled into taking part in an illegal vote.
What is the latest?
The Spanish interior ministry said 12 police officers had been hurt and three people arrested. It added that 92 polling stations had been closed.
The national police and Guardia Civil – a paramilitary force charged with police duties – were sent into Catalonia in large numbers to prevent the vote from taking place.
Barcelona’s Mayor Ada Colau condemned police actions against what she called the region’s “defenceless” population
Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said police had “acted with professionalism and in a proportionate way”
Jordi Turull, the spokesman for the Catalonia regional government, described the actions of the Spanish state as “the shame of Europe”
The Guardia Civil said it was “resisting harassment and provocation” while carrying out its duties “in defence of the law”
One voter, Júlia Graell, told the BBC that “police started to kick people, young and old”, adding: “Today, I have seen the worst actions that a government can do to the people of its own country.”
In Girona, riot police smashed their way into a polling station where Mr Puigdemont was due to vote, and forcibly removed those looking to place their ballots. Mr Puigdemont was able to vote at another polling station.
The BBC’s Tom Burridge, in Barcelona, witnessed police being chased away from one polling booth after they had raided it.
Since Friday, thousands of people have occupied schools and other buildings designated as polling stations in order to keep them open.
Many of those inside were parents and their children, who remained in the buildings after the end of lessons on Friday and bedded down in sleeping bags on gym mats.

Independence: Why IPOB, other crisis persist – Cleric

— 1st October 2017

  From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Government on Sunday in Asaba held an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark this year’s independence anniversary of Nigeria with a call on leaders to avoid hate speeches. Guest preacher at the service, Sylvanus Okorote who specifically gave the charge said hate speeches from leadership quarters is responsible for…

  • No politics in the development of Niger Delta – FG

    — 1st October 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Federal Government, at the weekend, said there was no partisan politics in the economic diversification and industrialization programme of the Niger Delta region. A statement by the Director, Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Marshall Gundu, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs,…

  • 36 culture commissioners to understudy Chinese cultural content

    — 1st October 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Commissioners in-charge of Culture in the 36 states of the Federation, may soon visit China to understudy the Asian country’s cultural content with a view to replicating it in Nigeria. Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Segun Runsewe, who disclosed this while on a courtesy visit tothe Chinese Ambassador…

  • [email protected]: Catholic Bishop says Nigerians not happy

    — 1st October 2017

    …as Ezeemo blames Government for agitations From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, has asked the Federal Government to use the occasion of the 57th Independence anniversary of the country to address vexatious issues. Speaking to newsmen at St Patrick’s Cathedral Awka, the Bishop said matters…

  • Buhari in Maiduguri…marks Oct 1 with troops

    — 1st October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri President Muhammadu Buhari has visited troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno capital, the first since he became the president. Buhari who arrived the Military Command and Control Centre (MCCC) Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri, headquarters of the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast at about 11:47am in a military chopper warned…

