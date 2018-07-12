– The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Catalan ex-president Puigdemont may be extradited to Spain soon
12th July 2018 - Senate receives Bill on State Police
12th July 2018 - Berom raises the alarm over impending outbreak of disease in IDP Camps
12th July 2018 - NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists
12th July 2018 - Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi
12th July 2018 - Rep. partners NIHORT to train 400 farmers on skill acquisition
12th July 2018 - Buhari commissions Abuja rail project Thursday
12th July 2018 - Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is a World Cup Super Fan
12th July 2018 - Organic farming advocates task Nigerians on good health, hospitality business
12th July 2018 - Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family
Home / World News / Catalan ex-president Puigdemont may be extradited to Spain soon
CATALAN

Catalan ex-president Puigdemont may be extradited to Spain soon

— 12th July 2018

NAN

The extradition order for Carles Puigdemont, the ousted president of the Spanish region of Catalonia, could soon be approved by a German state attorney general, a spokesperson told dpa on Thursday.

A court in the northern German city of Schleswig ruled that Puigdemont could be extradited to Spain to face charges of misappropriation of public funds in connection with the region’s unauthorised independence referendum in October.

However, it rejected Spanish prosecutors’ charge of rebellion.

Puigdemont’s German defence lawyers emphasised that the court’s decision would thus rule out prosecution in Spain on the rebellion charge.

“We have defeated the main lie upheld by the state. German justice denies that the referendum on Oct. 1 was rebellion.

“Every minute spent by our colleagues in prison is a minute of shame and injustice.

“We will fight to the end, and we will win!” Puigdemont said, referring to other independence leaders in detention.

The extradition still requires the approval of the attorney general in the state of Schleswig-Holstein in order to be executed.

The state prosecutor had on June 1 requested the reinstatement of an arrest warrant against Puigdemont, citing a persistent risk of flight.

However, the court ruled that the 55-year-old Puigdemont can remain free, as he has complied with all the conditions of his release.

Spain has demanded Puigedmont’s extradition due to his key role in the disputed Oct. 1 referendum, and a subsequent unilateral declaration of independence by the separatist-led regional parliament.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium following the referendum, but was arrested in Germany on March 25, just after crossing the Danish border on his way by car from an engagement in Finland back to Brussels.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th July 2018 at 1:25 pm
    Reply

    Misappropriation of public fund is fund used for what majority of the people concerned do not approved. Majority Catalans approved the Catalonia Democratic Referendum in which majority Catalans democratically decided for Catalonia Republic. There’s no public fund misappropriation by law in the context. Democratic Republic of Catalonia must be defended with Diplomacy or War in this 21st century world international order. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATE

Senate receives Bill on State Police

— 12th July 2018

NAN The Senate is set to receive for first reading, a Bill to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and create state police. According to the order paper of the upper legislative chambers for Thursday, the bill is listed as the first item for presentation. In keeping to his promise to present…

  • BEROM

    Berom raises the alarm over impending outbreak of disease in IDP Camps

    — 12th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Berom ethnic nationality of Plateau State have raised the alarm over the impending outbreak of killer diseases at various Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) camps where over 38, 000 persons are taking refuge due to the recent Fulani invasion that claimed 230 lives in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the…

  • BLACK

    NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists

    — 12th July 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has denied having any relationship with a group named Black Axe, saying the use of its logo by the group was an infringement on its copyright. Recall that the Police had, last week, arrested 120 persons alleged to be members of Black Axe group during the…

  • HERDER

    Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi

    — 12th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A herder, who was identified as Babuga Manu Kuaara, has been arrested for allegedly killing a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Daily Sun gathered that the herdsman had earlier been reported to the police division by a farmer in the area,…

  • NIHORT

    Rep. partners NIHORT to train 400 farmers on skill acquisition

    — 12th July 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The member of House of Representatives representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of  Delta State, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has collaborated with the National Horticultural Research Institute with headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, to train farmers of his constituency on plantain and pineapple value chain. Speaking at the training which took place in Kwale,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share