Casual but chic

Vivian Onyebukwa

When time comes for new items which will brighten your closet and add colour to casual wears, the perfect solution can be a collection of casual tops. Not only can casual tops increase a casual wardrobe’s usefulness, they can also add a sense of style to an otherwise ordinary collection of play clothes.

Tops to consider for a casual wardrobe rejuvenation can range from romantic handkerchief hem tunics to printed blouses. Other great looks include split sleeve studded tops and ruffled V-necks.

For eye catching appearances in beautiful tops, you can always go for batwing sleeve tops, cold shoulder sleeves and open front cardigans.

The selection in casual wears are so wide and varied that these tops are great for many casual events from picnics to a stroll on the streets.

One sultry advantage of a beautiful top is that it can also be transformed easily to suit fancier occasions with the right pants and skirt combinations.