Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

Nigerian snack food manufacturers, Pacific Ring West Africa Ltd (PRWA) announced their first intercontinental shipment of Cassanovas cassava chips from Abuja to Germany.

The shipment marks the first time that 100% Nigerian cultivated, processed and packaged cassava chips is exported from Nigeria to Europe.

CEO of PRWA, Mr. Thomas Hirsch says value added products like Cassanovas will contribute to Nigeria’s agricultural economy and job creation.

“Its entrance into the European market represents a transformative moment in global perception of the quality, taste and international appeal of Nigeria’s produce, I can only hope that this marks one step to the success of Nigerian brands internationally,” be added.

Barr. Olusegun Awolowo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), was delighted that made in Nigeria products would be accepted globally,

“It’s very tasty, I have tasted it before so I know, and all four flavours that has being approved by NAFDAC that is, Hot and Spicy, Salt and Pepper, BBQ Chicken and Funky Fried Noodles are gluten free, organic and free from artificial ingredients which is very healthy”

“The package is of quality, it meets the standards of the Nigerian government, the factory is clean and employee friendly, so I am very happy to flag off this first container going to Germany’

“I am excited about this kind of integration we are having with our cassava. The company has helped farmers and other people secure jobs, as the cassava chips is manufactured here in Abuja. So now we don’t just export the raw cassava tubers, we also export the processed and finished cassava.”

“I hope we are able to scale up with the company and export more to different countries and make Made in Nigeria products globally acceptable,” he says.

“NEPC works with small and medium scale industries, help to skill them, provide them with business advice and make available marketing opportunities for them, also, NEXIM and BOI are supporting to bring down the interest rate for loan collection, so companies can grow but on a condition that the company would generate income fast so the loan can circulate amongst everyone.

Ms. Regina Hess, the German deputy ambassador to Nigeria, expressed her contentment with the product she said:

“The product is up to standard, the design, the taste, it’s really good and of course the consumers in Germany would decide whether they like it but from the way it looks and as I see it I know it is definitely going to be a success in Germany”

“It has no quality issues, it meets all the standards, the German authorities has confirmed that, but at the end of the day, it is the consumer that would confirm the quality of the product, Germany has a very competitive market when it comes to products like this but from how I see it, with the right branding and marketing, I think it has a good chance to make it in the German market”.