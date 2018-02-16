The Sun News
16th February 2018 - Casmir Igbokwe, ex-Punch editor, writes for The Sun
Casmir Igbokwe, ex-Punch editor, writes for The Sun

— 16th February 2018

Awardwinning journalist, media manager and former editor of Saturday Punch, Mr. Casmir Igbokwe, will from Monday, February 19, 2018, write for your authoritative newspaper, The Sun.

Mr. Igbokwe, whose journalism career spans over two decades, will bring his wealth of experience and insight to bear on various national and international issues. He is a well-known fearless and erudite writer who laces his articles with humour.

Igbokwe started his journalism career with TheNews Magazine. He joined The Punch from TheNews and endeared himself to the management of the newspaper through his works. For years, he maintained a back page column in The Punch called Musing. For many of his fans, Musing was like a bible which must be read religiously. He left The Punch as a senior member of the editorial board.

He was to become the pioneer daily editor of The Union Newspaper and eventually rose to become the paper’s Editor-in-Chief. He also publishes an online newspaper called NewsProbe.

Igbokwe has a Bachelor’s degree in Dramatic Arts from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Master’s in International Journalism from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom. He was a Chevening scholar and has also attained many professional qualifications both in Nigeria and abroad. He is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

