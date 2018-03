Impress your Easter brunch or dinner guests with this simple but show-stopping drink, Casino Royale Cocktail. The Casino Royale Cocktail was probably named after the first James Bond novel, and it has the sort of ingredient list you expect from the drinks of the sixties.

Along with gin, lemon juice and maraschino liqueur, it uses an egg yolk which adds a bit of thickness and froth to the drink.

One can also use pasteurized egg as a substitute for raw egg yolk

Ingredients

•2 ounces gin

•1/2 ounce lemon juice

•1 teaspoon maraschino liqueur

•Dash of orange bitters

•1 egg yolk

Procedure

•Fill a shaker halfway with ice cubes.

•Pour in all the ingredients and shake until chilled.

•Strain the mixture into a sour glass.

•Garnish with a cherry and a slice of lemon.