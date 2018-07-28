– The Sun News
TRIBUTE

Casillas, Hart, Cech pay tribute to Ikeme

— 28th July 2018

Some of the top goalkeepers in world football including Iker Casillas, Joe Hart, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Petr Cech have paid tribute to Super Eagles star Carl Ikeme who has announced his retirement from football.

Ikeme has announced his retirement from football a year after he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Although he has entered remission, the 32-year-old revealed that he was advised to quit football so as to focus on his health and family.

“After speaking to the doctor, he suggests that I should retire, just the treatment, the toll its taking on my body and things like that,” the Wolverhampton goalkeeper told the club’s official website.

READ ALSO Rebranded Capital City Back With a Bang

“He thinks that’s best for me and I mean I can’t really risk trying to come back, you know my health is the main thing. I just want to be here for my children and family and friends.”

After his announcement, the likes of Casillas, Hart, Stegen and Cech and other goalkeepers in the paid a video tribute to him which was shared on the Twitter account of Goalkeeper’s Union worldwide.

In the video, the goalkeepers said ‘there’s only one Carl Ikeme’ as they paid tribute to the 32-year–old.

Other high profile names in the video include Mark Schwarzer, Asmir Begović, Jack Ruddy, David Seaman, Łukasz Fabiański, Wayne Hennessey, Shay Given, Fraser Forster, Jack Butland, Emiliano Martínez.

“Wow, goalkeepers union and some of my idols growing up. #thankyou #gkunion,” Carl wrote on Twitter while reacting to the video.

After making his debut for the Super Eagles in September 2015, Carl made 10 caps for Nigeria.

 

 

 

Omotayo Edubi

