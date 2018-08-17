– The Sun News
Cartoon Network's search for new animation talents ends Aug 31
17th August 2018 - Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift
17th August 2018 - 7 iconic Aretha Franklin musical moments from movies and TV
17th August 2018 - Pep: I’m here to end Man U domination
17th August 2018 - De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury
17th August 2018 - Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police
17th August 2018 - Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue
17th August 2018 - Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku
17th August 2018 - BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses
17th August 2018 - Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident
CARTOON

Cartoon Network’s search for new animation talents ends Aug 31

— 17th August 2018

Entries for the Cartoon Network Africa Creative Lab, which opened June 7, will close in few days, most specifically, August 31.

Cartoon Network Africa Creative Lab is conceived to address the gap in locally relevant content, which offers a viewing experience that resonates with its African audience.

The initiative encourages African talents, creators, writers, graphic artists, animation students and lovers of kids’ content to explore their creative, animation and production skills and stand the chance to produce a short-form animated comedy.

According to Ariane Suveg, Head, Programming and Acquisition Turner Kids Africa, applicants must not be younger than 18, while Africa-based companies can submit their one-minute to three-minute creative short projects, which must be in the genre of comedy and fit with Cartoon Network’s values of funny, random, irreverent, smart and contemporary humour.

“We look forward to seeing the entries and hope to see the winners flourish in their career as content creators, following the footsteps of some of Cartoon Network’s greatest talents. There is a need to invest in local content and our commitment to further mentoring talent in the African animation industry.”

Ten projects will be shortlisted in September and the local creators will get the opportunity to pitch their work to Cartoon Network Africa’s content programming team. The winner and two runners-up will be revealed at DISCOP Johannesburg at the end of the year.

