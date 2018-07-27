The mass defection of lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others on Tuesday in the National Assembly did not come as a surprise. It was long expected. The defection of 14 APC senators and 33 House of Representatives members to the PDP shows that the foundation of the APC edifice is seriously shaking. On Wednesday, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State dramatically defected from the APC to the PDP. More defections from the ruling behemoth to the PDP are likely to occur in the days ahead. Nigerians are keenly watching the defection drama in APC.

Defection or carpet-crossing is a common feature of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy. The scattering of the brooms is indeed a good riddance to bad rubbish. It is good for our democracy. It appears the broom has lost its cleansing aura. Participants in a democracy should be allowed to have choices and which party to belong. The framers of the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended) foresaw the make-up of the average Nigerian politicians and inserted in the constitution the carpet-crossing clause.

They knew that impunity will always rear its ugly head in our political parties. They knew from the onset that our parties would be characterized by lack of internal democracy and the rule of the thumb. They also knew that one man will always control our political parties and because of these factors, some party members would always be aggrieved and feel like moving to another party, hence the constitution allowed carpet-crossing or defection if the party in question is afflicted with crisis.