Carnage and poverty as national tragedies

Sufuyan Ojeifo

Two existential issues – security and poverty – that bear great relevance to the assessment of performance of governments globally reared their heads back-to-back, last week, in Nigeria. Both issues were so tangible that they could not escape essential appraisal and indictment. While the carnage in Bakin Ladi local government area of Plateau state on June 23, 2018 was so self-evident such that it could not be denied by the federal government, the Brookings report that Nigeria has overtaken India as the global poverty capital has been rebutted by government through the minister of industry, trade and investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

The impotence (or was it complacency and collaboration by soldiers with the bandits as alleged by General T.Y. Danjuma) of our security architecture and executing machinery was once again exposed when gun-wielding Fulani herdsmen attacked Nekan, Kufang and Ruku villages in a coordinated fashion, killing well over 120 persons. The characteristic ease with which they have unleashed terror on the middle belt states in recent months, without the apprehension of the perpetrators, has questioned the non-complicity of President Muhammadu Buhari in what is largely perceived and interpreted as ethnic cleansing.

In situations, such as we have consistently witnessed, where the security organs have failed woefully to protect the lives of Nigerians and/or moving on to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly acts of massacre, the reasonable conclusion is to lay the blame at the doorstep of the president.

The buck stops on his table and he cannot, therefore, escape vicarious liability. And, quite unfortunately for him, he is of the same Fulani stock with the bands of Fulani gunmen that have been killing innocent Nigerians in the middle belt and other parts of Nigeria with reckless abandon.

In truth, Buhari may have been too passive, cold and complacent in his disposition to the killings. The killing has cast a slur on his government and contributed to the discounting of the nationwide goodwill that he enjoyed going into the 2015 presidential election. In the same vein, it is possible that his perceived nonchalance is the stimulant that has sustained the herdsmen to continue to unleash orgies of violence on the Christian populations on a grandiose scale in the middle belt and minimally in other parts of the country.

Indeed, Buhari has a whole of lot of assuring and reassuring to do to pacify the brutally-assaulted sensibilities of Nigerians, especially the Christian populations that have been at the receiving end of the serial massacres. Of all the reactions that have trailed the killings on the Plateau, Senator Shehu Sani’s innuendo cannot go unnoticed. His suggestion that the dead should be buried in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja where the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, the seat of power, is located is his writ large pointer to Buhari’s blameworthiness.