Home / Sports / Carl Ikeme returns for Super Eagles

Carl Ikeme returns for Super Eagles

— 3rd March 2018

Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme is to make a return to the national team when Nigeria faces England in Wembley on June 2 in an international friendly ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

According to BBC World Service programme monitored by Owngoalnigeria.com, Rohr confirmed that Ikeme will take the traditional kick off before Nigeria’s final World Cup 2018 friendly game against England.

It means he will once again be back in the Eagles fold for the first time since he was diagnosed with Leukaemia just before the start of pre season training at English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ikeme’s unfortunate diagnosis left the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr with few options in the goalkeeping department, and after using Daniel Akpeyi for a while. Ikechukwu Ezenwa is now the first choice shot stopper of the team.

Ezenwa upstaged the Chippa United safe hands after injury ruled him out of Nigeria’s back to back World Cup 2018 Qualifiers tie against Cameroon in Uyo and Yaounde respectively.

Despite the performances of the duo Nigerians are still skeptical of their abilities, with many clamouring for Deportivo La Coruna B goalkeeper Francis Odinaka Uzoho to man the post at the World Cup.

