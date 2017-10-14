The Sun News
Latest
14th October 2017 - Cargo plane crashes into sea off Ivory Coast with three deaths
14th October 2017 - Buhari writes President Xi, lauds relationship
14th October 2017 - Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency
14th October 2017 - NIGERIA DOESN’T NEED RESTRUCTURING – LAWAL KAITA
14th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye
14th October 2017 - FG wants U.S, U.K, others designate IPOB terrorist group
14th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: 2 injured as panic withdrawal hits Bayelsa, Edo schools over immunisation vaccine
14th October 2017 - Why we’re yet to return Nigerian loot -British Govt
14th October 2017 - World Bank statement on Northeast twisted by mischief-makers – Presidency
14th October 2017 - Why we launched Crocodile Smile 2 in S’ West – Buratai
Home / Cover / World News / Cargo plane crashes into sea off Ivory Coast with three deaths

Cargo plane crashes into sea off Ivory Coast with three deaths

— 14th October 2017

A cargo plane has crashed into the sea off Ivory Coast, shortly after taking off from Abidjan airport, with three people dead and several injured.

The wreckage of the turboprop plane was swept toward a beach where rescuers could be seen treating what appeared to be surviving crewmen.

The plane was carrying freight for the French army, security sources told local news site Koaci.

It is said to have crashed in heavy rain, coming down near Port-Bouët.

A witness told Reuters news agency four people had been killed: two bodies were removed from the plane while a further two could be seen in the wreckage.

But local news site Ivoire Matin reported three deaths and six people injured. One person has been taken into custody, it added.

According to the site, ten people were aboard the plane when it crashed.

It appears that the plane was a Ukrainian-made Antonov.

(Source: BBC)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cargo plane crashes into sea off Ivory Coast with three deaths

— 14th October 2017

A cargo plane has crashed into the sea off Ivory Coast, shortly after taking off from Abidjan airport, with three people dead and several injured. The wreckage of the turboprop plane was swept toward a beach where rescuers could be seen treating what appeared to be surviving crewmen. The plane was carrying freight for the…

  • Buhari writes President Xi, lauds relationship

    — 14th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, to express delight at the mutually beneficial cooperation that exists between Nigeria and China. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari in  a letter of felicitation with Jinping,…

  • Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency

    — 14th October 2017

    Ikpeazu, Odumakin disagree From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The Presidency has described the call for restructuring Nigeria, particularly from those who were in power for 16 years as suspicious. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this yesterday even as he said that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not opposed…

  • NIGERIA DOESN’T NEED RESTRUCTURING – LAWAL KAITA

    — 14th October 2017

    •Says Yoruba, Igbo have no reason to complain of marginalisation Alhaji Lawal Kaita, former governor of Old Kaduna State whose tenure lasted just three months between October and December 1983 is one politician who does not sit on the fence on national issues. Having been around in politics for a long time, there is no…

  • Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye

    — 14th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will be at the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18th. The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share