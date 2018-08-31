Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa International Cargo Airport has continued to attract massive attention ahead of its formal commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A former managing director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), Olu Owolabi, said the airport will lead Bayelsa to economic prosperity.

Owolab,i who led other top management staff of the company to the airport for an on-the-spot inspection, lauded Governor Seriake Dickson for thinking ahead of his time.

He described the aviation industry as a money spinner that needed to be explored by the government and private individuals, adding that Dickson saw the prospect that was why he invested massively in the project.

Owolabi, who also highlighted the fact that the airport will boost the revenue profile of the state, said the project would give job opportunities to many Bayelsans

“On behalf of SAHCOL and our team here, we commend the governor. It is not what you people are seeing here rather it is about what you people will enjoy in the next 30 to 40 years to come for Bayelsans. It is a massive set up and I believe by the grace of God, we will accomplish it. It is a good dream and we are very impressed. This is a very good opportunity for Bayelsans because nobody will come from Lagos to work here.

“So, Bayelsans will have employments. We came to check the facilities available, to locate where the Cargo warehouse is supposed to be and all that. I can tell you everything is set right. The cargo warehouse is a village on its own. If you go to Dubai, London and all those countries ask of Cargo warehouse it is a village of its own. To get this type of things right, you must do the right thing and I think the governor is doing the right thing,” Owolabi said.

Director General, Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency (BIPA), Patience Ranami-Abah, who accompanied the team, said the airport when it finally comes into operation would boost investment not only in the state but the entire region as a whole.

She added that it is not all about cargo, there are other businesses that people can venture into, to boost their individual economy.