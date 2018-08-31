– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project
31st August 2018 - Infantino gives kudos to Eagles, Nigerian fans
31st August 2018 - 2019: Unite to sack Buhari, Wike tells PDP candidates
31st August 2018 - Pinnick commends Enyimba, charges team 
31st August 2018 - Beckham wins UEFA president’s award 
31st August 2018 - Modrić retains UCL Midfielder of the Season award
31st August 2018 - Arsenal legend rubbishes Iheanacho
31st August 2018 - Nigeria’s seaport and social depression
31st August 2018 - Dangers of food and water in plastics
31st August 2018 - The supremacy of the rule of law
Home / National / Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project
BAYELSA GOVT

Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project

— 31st August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa International Cargo Airport has continued to attract massive attention ahead of its formal commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A former managing director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), Olu Owolabi, said the airport will lead Bayelsa to economic prosperity.

Owolab,i who led other top management staff of the company to the airport for an on-the-spot inspection, lauded Governor Seriake Dickson for thinking ahead of his time.

He described the aviation industry as a money spinner that needed to be explored by the government and private individuals, adding that Dickson saw the prospect that was why he invested massively in the project.

Owolabi, who also highlighted the fact that the airport will boost the revenue profile of the state, said the project would give job opportunities to many Bayelsans

“On behalf of SAHCOL and our team here, we commend the governor. It is not what you people are seeing here rather it is about what you people will enjoy in the next 30 to 40 years to come for Bayelsans. It is a massive set up and I believe by the grace of God, we will accomplish it. It is a good dream and we are very impressed. This is a very good opportunity for Bayelsans because nobody will come from Lagos to work here.

READ ALSO: 2019: Unite to sack Buhari, Wike tells PDP candidates

“So, Bayelsans will have employments. We came to check the facilities available, to locate where the Cargo warehouse is supposed to be and all that. I can tell you everything is set right. The cargo warehouse is a village on its own. If you go to Dubai, London and all those countries ask of Cargo warehouse it is a village of its own. To get this type of things right, you must do the right thing and I think the governor is doing the right thing,” Owolabi said.

Director General, Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency (BIPA), Patience Ranami-Abah, who accompanied the team, said the airport when it finally comes into operation would boost investment not only in the state but the entire region as a whole.

She added that it is not all about cargo, there are other businesses that people can venture into, to boost their individual economy.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAYELSA GOVT

Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project

— 31st August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa International Cargo Airport has continued to attract massive attention ahead of its formal commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari. A former managing director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), Olu Owolabi, said the airport will lead Bayelsa to economic prosperity. Owolab,i who led other top management staff of the company…

  • WIKE

    2019: Unite to sack Buhari, Wike tells PDP candidates

    — 31st August 2018

    …Bafarawa commends gov for stabilising Rivers’ politics Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants to forge a common-front to sack the non-performing All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. Wike urged the presidential aspirants to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate after the presidential…

  • NIGERIA INDIA TRADING PARTNER

    India, Nigeria’s largest trading partner – Envoy

    — 31st August 2018

    “India is at present the largest trading partner of Nigeria globally and Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner within Africa…” – As 15,000 Indians live in Nigeria Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nagabhushana Reddy, yesterday, declared that India is the largest trading partner of Nigeria in the world. Reddy who spoke…

  • SOYINKA

    Soyinka warns Buhari

    — 31st August 2018

    In a statement, yesterday, Prof. Soyinka described the president’s position as ‘dictatorial recidivism’ and a ploy meant to degrade the authority of the law. • Don’t tamper with rule of law Chinelo Obogo and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for advocating the subordination of the rule of law…

  • SARAKI DECLARES FOR PRESIDENT

    Why I’m running for president – Saraki

    — 31st August 2018

    “I hereby announce my intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming general elections in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).” • Says Nigerians now divided along ethnic, religious lines Fred Itua, Abuja President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, formerly announced…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share