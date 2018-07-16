Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum— 16th July 2018
Democratic Youth Alliance, (DYA), a youth-based organisation mobilising for the revival and resuscitation of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Oyo State, has dissociated itself from what it described as malicious move by some unprogressive elements, to hijack the party structure in the state, for selfish agenda.
In a statement by its Coordinator, Yemi Akintunde, the organisation frowned at an attempt by the National Secretary of AD, Pastor Akin Fasogbon, to illegally set up a caretaker committee for the party in the state, in disregard to the party’s constitution and Electoral Act.
“We are not unaware that this move is to smuggle in a group, led by Senator Rashidi Ladoja, into AD. We wonder how an highly placed individual, like Ladoja, would stoop so low and turn to a political punching bag in the hands of political merchants.”
The youths alleged that Ladoja and his team, in the past, had made frantic efforts to join AD through back door, to, allegedly, impose a particular candidate. The DYA, therefore, warned Ladoja and ‘his co-travellers’ to keep off AD.
“We equally warn Pastor Akin Alamu, who is billed to chair the proposed illegal caretaker committee, to be mindful of existing court order. It is unfortunate that Alamu, who is one of the vice chairmen to Chief Akinropo is allowing himself to be used.”
