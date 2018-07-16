– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum
16th July 2018 - Passengers groan in Ekiti over guber poll
16th July 2018 - Osun guber: NGOs, stakeholders tasks APC NWC on direct primary
16th July 2018 - Okotie declares for presidency, calls for home-grown federalism
16th July 2018 - Road construction: Bear with us, Ambode begs residents
16th July 2018 - PFN holds rally in Calabar over killing of Christians, hunger
16th July 2018 - Ekiti, test of 2019 polls – Ekere
16th July 2018 - Speak out against against dictatorial tendencies, Wike tells clerics
16th July 2018 - Edo reviewing operations of orphanages, others – Obaseki
16th July 2018 - Traders endorse Ugwuanyi for second term
Home / Politics / Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum
AD NWC illegal says DEMOCRATIC YOUTH ALLIANCE

Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum

— 16th July 2018

Democratic Youth Alliance, (DYA), a youth-based organisation mobilising for the revival and resuscitation of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Oyo State, has dissociated itself from what it described as malicious move by some unprogressive elements, to hijack the party structure in the state, for selfish agenda.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Yemi Akintunde, the organisation frowned at an attempt by the National Secretary of AD, Pastor Akin Fasogbon, to illegally set up a caretaker committee for the party in the state, in disregard to the party’s constitution and Electoral Act.

“We are not unaware that this move is to smuggle in a group, led by Senator Rashidi Ladoja, into AD. We wonder how an highly placed individual, like Ladoja, would stoop so low and turn to a political punching bag in the hands of political merchants.”

The youths alleged that Ladoja and his team, in the past, had made frantic efforts to join AD through back door, to, allegedly, impose a particular candidate. The DYA, therefore, warned Ladoja and ‘his co-travellers’ to keep off AD.

“We equally warn Pastor Akin Alamu, who is billed to chair the proposed illegal caretaker committee, to be mindful of existing court order. It is unfortunate that Alamu, who is one of the vice chairmen to Chief Akinropo is allowing himself to be used.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AD NWC illegal says DEMOCRATIC YOUTH ALLIANCE

Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum

— 16th July 2018

Democratic Youth Alliance, (DYA), a youth-based organisation mobilising for the revival and resuscitation of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Oyo State, has dissociated itself from what it described as malicious move by some unprogressive elements, to hijack the party structure in the state, for selfish agenda. In a statement by its Coordinator, Yemi Akintunde, the…

  • PASSENGERS groan in Ekiti over guber poll

    Passengers groan in Ekiti over guber poll

    — 16th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti Passengers in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, and other towns in the state, yesterday experienced hardship in travelling out of the state as vehicles were scarce on the roads. Read also: Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti Most of the vehicles stayed off the road for fear of possible attack. It…

  • CHRIS OKOTIE

    Okotie declares for presidency, calls for home-grown federalism

    — 16th July 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje Pastor of the Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election. Okotie had contested the presidency three times earlier on the platform of the Justice Party (JP) in 2003 and 2007, while in 2011 he contested on the platform of Fresh Democratic Party…

  • AMBODE - ROAD CONSTRUCTION - PATIENCE

    Road construction: Bear with us, Ambode begs residents

    — 16th July 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor Akimwunmi Ambode has appealed for patience and understanding of residents as they experience inconveniences in the construction of roads across the state. Ambode, who spoke while inspecting the progress of work on Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor and construction of roads in Ojokoro, at the weekend, said all…

  • PFN

    PFN holds rally in Calabar over killing of Christians, hunger

    — 16th July 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Cross River State chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has held rally to seek God’s intervention over the killings of Christians and hunger in the country. Read also: Herdsman’s killing: CAN, PFN kick against death sentence on Christians The rally which held in Calabar, at the weekend, was attended by hundreds…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share