Career and Life Planning Challenge for Pre-varsity Teenagers

Evangeline Anumba

A youth development Network, Youth Mentorship Network has called on pre-varsity teenagers to register for a career and life planning challenge, ‘Pre-Order the future’.

Pre-order the future is a 28 days Career and life planning challenge for teens who are about to enter the university, during which participants will be guided to create a well researched and reviewed career and life plan expected to be executed over the next five years.

The Team lead, Youth Mentorship Network, Tope Ogunnusi announced this at a press conference in commemoration of National Mentoring Month and international mentoring day on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said the challenge which will be held from March 18th to April 14th 2018, is targeted at changing the mindset of young people towards tertiary education while emphasizing on the importance of mentoring and the need for it in today’s Nigeria.

He noted that mentorship has a great role to play in a youth’s life as the success of their journey will be determined from the support and guidance they get from mentors who have gone through these stages and simply understands the dos and don’ts.

He however noted that young people in Nigeria grow up without mentorship and consequently attract a lot of mistakes in their lives. He said this has led them to breach the gap in helping youths who are about to enter the university understand the road they are about to tow and in turn help them develop a roadmap to help them grow as a skillful member of the society.

“Research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and engage in school, and engage in school and reduce or avoid risky behaviour like drug use.”

Yet, the same research shows that one in three young people in out country will grow up without a mentor. Today, in our community there are thousands of kids who could benefit from having a mentor and ‘Pre Order the future’ aims to provide them with an opportunity to have one.”

On registration, each teenager will be assigned a mentor, who will provide guidance throughout the duration of the challenge. On a daily basis, participants will be required to complete tasks, which on submission, will be reviewed by mentors, who will also provide feedback.” He said.

Ogunnusi also called on individuals and professionals to support the Pre-order challenge, as a 2-days volunteer boot camp will be held in February 18-20, 2018 for all youth development enthusiasts interested in helping pre-varsity teenagers Pre-order their future.

One of the Team Members, Toni Olaitan, noted that to avoid youths spending 4 years in the university and thereafter start over, learning fashion designing, Soap making, bead making and all, youth have to be prepared in this early stage to avert confusion and failure when they are out of school.

He urged individuals, professionals and able citizens to take up two or more people to mentor.

Youth Mentors Network is a community of teens and youth development enthusiasts who come together to support the next generation to discover, pursue and realize its optimal potentials by harnessing the immense benefits of mentorship

Interested teenagers should visit www.potf.eventbrite.com. application closes March 4, 2018