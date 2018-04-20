The Sun News
Canon partners PEFTI to train students, filmmakers

Canon partners PEFTI to train students, filmmakers

— 20th April 2018

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) and PEFTI Film Institute are poised to co-host a weeklong educational programme for film students and industry practitioners. This is part of a three-year strategic partnership agreement between CCNA and PEFTI Film Institute, to grow the Nigerian film and photography industry, and will be led by a team of Canon ambassadors and technical experts.

According to Roman Troedthandl, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, the educational programme will run from April 15 until April 20 and will include a series of photography and film workshops as well as specialised seminars, which will provide the perfect opportunity for aspiring image makers to benefit from short courses in videography and photography. The overall objective of the partnership and workshops is to strengthen the knowledge, capacity and skills of Nigeria’s creative and professional talents in film and photography, and create rewarding career opportunities for them locally and abroad.

He said: “The weeklong educational programme is our first collaboration as part of our agreement with PEFTI Film Institute, and within the upcoming three-year period, we will be working together to build a sustainable and thriving imaging industry that will provide unparalleled opportunities for students as well as industry professionals. Photography and filmmaking is an incredible art form, and Canon is proud to support the training of the next generation of talent that will grow the film and photography sectors. PEFTI Film Institute is on a mission to promote a reputable imaging and film industry in Nigeria and Africa, and Canon is honoured to be part of the development of this industry.”

Throughout the week, photographer, videographer and Canon ambassador, Simeon Quarrie will host a series of mentorship talks, workshops and seminars, including a practical production workshop, which will run in parallel to other educational workshops. In addition, there will be a series of seminars that will discuss Canon’s latest imaging products and technologies including: filmmaking with the EOS C100, EOS 6D Mark II, the M100 mirrorless camera, and Canon’s latest technology for extreme low light video.

Troedthandl further said that two film workshops will be featured within the educational programme, the first being a week- long Canon Cinema EOS C100 filmmaking workshop, and a week-long Canon Basic Video Filmmaking Workshop, delivered by both Paul Atkinson and Elisha Yaro respectively, both technical experts. The workshops will run through a series of modules which will cover such topics as Intro to Filmmaking & Filmmaking Cameras, Shooting for Stills vs Shooting for Video, Grammar of Filmmaking, Controlling & Changing Screen Direction, External Elements, and Practical Assessment. The final outputs to each workshop will result in a series of short movies being produced.

In addition, Canon is conducting a two-day workshop focusing on Commercial Street Photography, which will include a photography challenge in the streets of Lagos. The best image taken by the participants will win a prize. The session will also include a Selphy printer demonstration on how easy and efficient it is to print anywhere, anytime, and even on the go.

Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director, PEFTI Film Institute, said: “Canon-PEFTI Partnership widens the scope and reach of camera training in Nigeria, thus elevating the standard of visual arts in Nigeria, Africa, and the world. The week-long Canon and PEFTI Photo and Video programme provides practical film and photography training, using Canon’s latest range of professional cameras, to over 100 participants from film schools, universities, technical colleges, cable television stations, film production companies, cinematography guilds, film forums, event management companies, and those from the freelance community.”

Through this partnership, Canon will support the skills and capacity development among creative and talented youth and professionals in Nigeria on film and photography through mentoring, technical training and other outreach activities. Canon will also provide equipment for practical production works throughout the collaboration, supporting students to find mentors and build a network of people aspiring to work in film, television and photography with professionals working in the field through its support to various events and exhibitions.

The additional equipment provided will be used for practical production work by PEFTI students to familiarise filmmakers and photographers in Nigeria with the cutting-edge professional technology used internationally, including Canon’s latest affordable technology in imaging and their capabilities.

