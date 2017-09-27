Cannibal couple, who ‘murdered, ate, canned’ humans, detained

Police in Russia have detained a couple suspected of murdering, eating, canning and freezing the body parts of up to 30 people over nearly twenty years, starting in 1999, reported the country’s media.

Sources told Russian television channel NTV that a police raid on the couple’s apartment building found “body parts, canned flesh, body parts in saline solution, frozen human meat, and ‘recipes’ for cooking a human.”

Body fragments were allegedly also found in their courtyard and basement.

The couple, “not only killed, dismembered and ate their victims, but also made canned food from human flesh,” sources added.

However, authorities have been able to only confirm one murder by the couple, a 35-year-old man and his 42-year-old partner, who are from Krasnodar in southern Russia.

The killings came to light after police stumbled on the man’s phone selfies with dismembered human body parts.

He claimed that he had found a woman’s remains and just wanted to take pictures with them.

Upon further investigation, his partner reportedly confessed to being involved in “preying on, kidnapping, killing and eating at least 30 victims since 1999.” (TimesofIndia)