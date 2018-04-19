The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Candid talk from the pulpit
19th April 2018 - Senate crisis, a coup attempt – Waku
19th April 2018 - Mace snatching: APC disowns own senator
19th April 2018 - Kalu commends UNILAG, pledges foundation’s support 
19th April 2018 - Senator, others arrested as gang attacks Senate
19th April 2018 - How invading thugs attempted to kidnap 2 senators –Ekweremadu
19th April 2018 - Senate invasion: It’s treasonable offence –Lawyers
19th April 2018 - FG probes mace theft in Senate, Ekweremadu briefs Osinbajo
19th April 2018 - … PDP condemns invasion, lawyer slams NASS security
19th April 2018 - Why Edo’ll not handover schools to missions –Obaseki
Home / Columns / Candid talk from the pulpit
Candid

Candid talk from the pulpit

— 19th April 2018

The Most Reverend Olusina Fape is the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos. He is known for his consistent outspokenness. And he dared not disappoint that Tuesday morning.

He was blunt, forthright, straightforward, truthful and frank. He was almost everything rolled into one. He did not hide his utter disgust. It was indeed a candid talk from the pulpit.

He literally took Nigeria’s politicians to the cleaners that day. He was down to earth. He neither mixed nor minced his words.

He cut them to their various sizes and shapes. The priest was furious and refused to conceal it. He hit them real hard and harsh. He knocked the politicians for frittering Nigeria’s destiny away for selfish reasons.

Fape was not at a rally, neither was he on a political soapbox. He was rather in his constituency, his familiar terrain, the pulpit.

It was the politicians who came to meet him in his domain. They came to listen to him speak, and he did talk to them. They came in large numbers from all sides of the political divide.

They put their ridiculous affiliations aside to honour a very distinguished member of the old political class: Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who clocked 90 recently. The politicians gathered that Tuesday, April 10, 2018, inside St. Phillip’s Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo-Ijebu, Odogbolu Local Government, Ogun State.

The clergyman was satisfied with the quality of the congregation. It included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Sectretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, governors, ex-governors, Afenifere leaders, ministers, ex-ministers, senators, et al.

Bishop Fape enthusiastically mounted the dais. Again, he painstakingly took another survey of the attendees. He was sure of the personalities he was seeing. They were present largely for political reasons.

He was patient enough to follow protocol even on the dais. He gave honour to whom honour was due: “Of a truth, Papa Ayo Adebanjo will be remembered as a Nigerian, a legal luminary, who has not received the grace of God in vain. Chief Ayo Adebanjo has always been very audacious. In the words, of Solomon in Proverbs 28:1, Chief Adebanjo is as bold as a lion.

“Chief Adebanjo is an embodiment of truth, honesty and integrity. He is an unrepentant Awoist. What this means is that Chief Adebanjo lives and operates with clearly defined goal and ideology, just like his mentor, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”

He regretted that the sad exit of the likes of Awolowo “has led to the emergence of political parties in our nation without proper political ideological configuration.

“I have not seen any political party that has outclassed Awolowo’s four-cardinal programme of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), namely, free education, free medical services, gainful employment and integrated rural development.

“What would have been a replacement of the then UPN with a clear vision was the emergence of the Fourth Republic progressive party, the Alliance for Democracy (AD), of which Chief Adebanjo was a founding member in 1999.

“Unfortunately, because of infighting, selfishness and lack of internal party democracy, it was successfully strangulated and buried within a short time.

“Today, aspirants into various political offices merely talk about seven or six or five-point agenda, as mere rhetoric without full understanding of what they are talking about.

“Little wonder, our politicians who claim today to be doing what Chief Awolowo did merely have slogans but without any structures.”

He then launched his attack on the masterminds of this fake “political ideological configuration.” He refused to spare them; no breathing space for them either:

“Many politicians today are mere chameleons and fair weather politicians. It is very sad for somebody to have been part of an administration or government for 16 years and, because he has lost out to another political party in election, to now be describing his former political party as corrupt, reckless or irresponsible. How come that they have quickly forgotten that they were part of the corruption, recklessness and irresponsibility of past administrations?

“It is only in Nigeria this can happen, where people have no sense of shame, and are only out for personal monetary gain and not to serve the overall good of their country.

“Because of lack of clear political ideology, that is why some politicians today who are considered as rogues, corrupt and wanted for the evils they have done in one party quickly run to another party.”

Great pity, these are the cheats whom we call politicians and leaders today. This is not lost on the priest. He closed his case this way:

“I pity many of our politicians who have wasted the destiny of this nation, thinking that they are clever, jumping from one political party to another, claiming they are on a rescue mission; when in actual fact, they are only on a mission of self-survival and relevance.

“They are not clever. Except they ask for forgiveness, they will suffer the consequences of their wrongdoings against this nation together with their upcoming generations.”

Need we say more? The oracle has spoken. The voice of men is the voice of God.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate

Senate crisis, a coup attempt – Waku

— 19th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Pro–Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Senator Joseph Waku, has described snatching of the Senate mace, during plenary,  as a coup attempt. He further added the snatching of the Senate mace by suspected thugs was also a treasonable act. Waku, who represented Benue North/West senatorial district from 1999 to 2003,…

  • Mace

    Mace snatching: APC disowns own senator

    — 19th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja; and Paul Osuyi, Asaba The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the actions of its senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, over his alleged role in the snatching of the Senate mace, by some hoodlums, yesterday. The party described the act as an “attack on democracy,”…

  • Kalu

    Kalu commends UNILAG, pledges foundation’s support 

    — 19th April 2018

    Gabriel Dike Former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for producing quality graduates for the country. He promised the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation’s support for the institution. Kalu said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe…

  • Senator

    Senator, others arrested as gang attacks Senate

    — 19th April 2018

    •It’s treason against Legislature –Senate Fred Itua, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo Gangsterism   played out at the Senate yesterday as a gang stormed the chamber during plenary and made away with the symbol of authority – the Mace. Like a scene from Hollywood action movie, members of the gang quietly slipped into the Senate chamber and…

  • Ekweremadu

    How invading thugs attempted to kidnap 2 senators –Ekweremadu

    — 19th April 2018

    •NASS gives DSS, police 24 hours to recover mace Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has shed light on how invading thugs almost kidnapped two senators, yesterday. It was also a day the National Assembly gave the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura, 24 hours to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share